Eight Dimensions Wellness Center

Hosted by

Eight Dimensions Wellness Center

About this event

Sales closed

Volunteer for Well Fest

806 Ferguson Ave

Ferguson, MO 63135, USA

Add a donation for Eight Dimensions Wellness Center

$

Concessions
Free

Prepare and provide food/beverages and take payment.

Raffle tickets
Free

Pass out free raffle tickets to attendees.

Hydration
Free

Passing out water to vendors and volunteer staff

Set up
Free

Help set up tables and stage. Assist vendors with set up.

Clean up crew
Free

Assist with cleaning up the park and taking down the stage.

Journaling Station
Free

Provide journaling prompts to attendees and discuss the benefits of journaling.

Face Painting
Free

Face painting for the kids zone

Bubble Station
Free

In charge of passing out bubble and explaining how they help with breathing and mental health.

Affirmation station and release
Free

Guide attendees on going through The release process and then leaving with a positive affirmation.

Cornhole
Free

Instruct attendees to play cornhole.

Check in table
Free

Checking in attendees, passing out 8dwc information, and sharing resources.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!