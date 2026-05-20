Volunteer for Well Fest

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About this event
$
Prepare and provide food/beverages and take payment.
Pass out free raffle tickets to attendees.
Passing out water to vendors and volunteer staff
Help set up tables and stage. Assist vendors with set up.
Assist with cleaning up the park and taking down the stage.
Provide journaling prompts to attendees and discuss the benefits of journaling.
Face painting for the kids zone
In charge of passing out bubble and explaining how they help with breathing and mental health.
Guide attendees on going through The release process and then leaving with a positive affirmation.
Instruct attendees to play cornhole.
Checking in attendees, passing out 8dwc information, and sharing resources.
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