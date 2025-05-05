Merriwether Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

General Volunteer Form

Volunteer
This sign up is for a general volunteer. We will call you as needed. If you would like to join a committee, add one below.

Dance Commitee
Helps plan the Spring Dance. Requires some daytime meetings and attendance at the event. You can still volunteer without joining—this group handles the planning.

Committee head: Brandi Harmon.

Fundraising Committee
Helps lead all fundraising efforts. Requires availability during school hours. You can still volunteer without joining—this group handles the planning.

Committee head: Stephanie Fava.

Teacher Appreciation Commitee
Helps plan and run Teacher Appreciation events throughout the year, including the full week in May. Requires daytime availability. You can still volunteer without joining—this group handles the planning.

Committee head: Sarah Gibson.

