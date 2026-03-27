SSD Volunteer Hours Buy Out

The Sarasota Sun Devils is a volunteer-driven organization, and each family is expected to complete six (6) volunteer hours for 1 athlete or ten (10) volunteer hours for multiple athletes, during the season. Volunteer participation helps support game days, events, and overall program operations.

For families who are unable to fulfill the volunteer requirement, an opt-out fee is available in place of the required hours.

Contributions collected through the volunteer opt-out option will be allocated to the Sun Devils Scholarship Program, helping provide opportunities for athletes in our community to participate in the program regardless of financial circumstances.

Thank you for supporting both our athletes and the continued strength of our Sun Devils community.