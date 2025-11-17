Volunteer: Live Nativity

10414 County Rd J

Reedsville, WI 54230, USA

Parking Attendant/Usher
  1. Help direct traffic in the parking area and show guests where to walk to check in at the welcome center: Will be outside from 5:30-6:30 pm
  2. Assist with ushering guests during the experience when they move from building to building (assist with tiki torches and campfire)
  3. Help create a safe parking area when guests leave Lumen Christi Farm after the Live Nativity


Check-in Guests
This will be an inside role. You will sit by the welcome desk and use the computer to collect tickets and check in guests upon their arrival. (No need to collect money as all tickets were pre-purchased)

Cashier at the Good Shepherd Shop
This will be an inside role. You will be collecting donations and bagging up items sold at the Good Shepherd Shop before and after the Live Nativity Experience. You will be handling the cash money box and need to be comfortable adding sales and exchanging money.

Cashier AND Helpers for Refreshments
This will be an inside role. When you arrive you will help get thing ready! You will be selling hot cocoa, cookies, popcorn, and water after the Live Nativity. You will be handling a cash money box and need to be comfortable adding sales and exchanging money. We also ask that you help clean up the kitchen area afterwards.

Donations Table Helper
This will be an inside role. We will be having a table that highlights all the different ways people can make additional donations to Lumen Christi Farm. You will be standing by this table to answer any questions and collect donations from interested sponsors.

Cleaning Help
STAY AFTERWARDS TO HELP CLEAN UP-bathroom cleaning, floor scrubbing, stage area set-up/clean-up etc.

