Volunteer: Live Nativity

This will be an inside role. You will sit by the welcome desk and use the computer to collect tickets and check in guests upon their arrival. (No need to collect money as all tickets were pre-purchased)
This will be an inside role. You will be collecting donations and bagging up items sold at the Good Shepherd Shop before and after the Live Nativity Experience. You will be handling the cash money box and need to be comfortable adding sales and exchanging money.
This will be an inside role. When you arrive you will help get thing ready! You will be selling hot cocoa, cookies, popcorn, and water after the Live Nativity. You will be handling a cash money box and need to be comfortable adding sales and exchanging money. We also ask that you help clean up the kitchen area afterwards.
This will be an inside role. We will be having a table that highlights all the different ways people can make additional donations to Lumen Christi Farm. You will be standing by this table to answer any questions and collect donations from interested sponsors.
STAY AFTERWARDS TO HELP CLEAN UP-bathroom cleaning, floor scrubbing, stage area set-up/clean-up etc.
