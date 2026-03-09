Volunteer Sign Up-Nupe Blanc Affair 2026

About this event
2 PM - 3:45 PM
*Assisted with preparation of event, arranging decor, setup NBA step and repeat backdrop, unloading etc.
3:15 PM - 7:45 PM
*Assisted with check in/scanning QR code to check in guests and walk in tickets $75. At least 2 Brothers/Volunteers at check in at all times.
3:30 PM- 7:15 PM
*Sell Raffle Tickets for Tricky Tray and 50/50 Raffles. At least 3 Brothers/Volunteers at Raffle area at all times. Assisted with items when Brother Glenn announced the raffle winners.
8PM - 9 PM
*Responsible for the efficient dismantling of post-event cleaning, breakdown of NBA step and repeat backdrop. At least 10 Brothers/Volunteers
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!