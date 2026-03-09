The New Brunswick (NJ) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc

Hosted by

The New Brunswick (NJ) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc

About this event

Volunteer Sign Up-Nupe Blanc Affair 2026

754 New Brunswick Ave

Rahway, NJ 07065, USA

Set Up Crew
Free

2 PM - 3:45 PM

*Assisted with preparation of event, arranging decor, setup NBA step and repeat backdrop, unloading etc.

Check In/Registration
Free

3:15 PM - 7:45 PM

*Assisted with check in/scanning QR code to check in guests and walk in tickets $75. At least 2 Brothers/Volunteers at check in at all times.

Sell Raffle Tickets
Free

3:30 PM- 7:15 PM

*Sell Raffle Tickets for Tricky Tray and 50/50 Raffles. At least 3 Brothers/Volunteers at Raffle area at all times. Assisted with items when Brother Glenn announced the raffle winners.

Clean up Crew
Free

8PM - 9 PM

*Responsible for the efficient dismantling of post-event cleaning, breakdown of NBA step and repeat backdrop. At least 10 Brothers/Volunteers

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!