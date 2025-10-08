Volunteer Onboard — Earthrace Conservation Ship Crew

Contribution: $750 USD
Perfect for: Curious travelers or those testing life at sea before a longer commitment.
You’ll gain: A real-world glimpse into life aboard a working conservation vessel.
Contribution: $1,200 USD
Perfect for: Volunteers wanting a short but immersive taste of operations.
You’ll gain: A strong sense of ship rhythm and real teamwork at sea.
Contribution: $1,600 USD
Perfect for: Those ready to contribute meaningfully to the crew’s workflow.
You’ll gain: Hands-on experience and a sense of accomplishment supporting live conservation efforts.
Contribution: $2,000 USD
Perfect for: Volunteers wanting extended involvement in field operations.
You’ll gain: Practical marine skills and a deep sense of impact and purpose.
Contribution: $2,400 USD
Perfect for: Those wanting to be fully embedded in a campaign cycle.
You’ll gain: Field-level experience and access to the Earthrace crew network.
Contribution: $2,700 USD
Perfect for: Committed volunteers who want to contribute through an entire operational phase.
You’ll gain: End-to-end insight into the rhythm and structure of conservation campaigns.
Contribution: $3,000 USD
Perfect for: Dedicated conservationists looking for a full operational immersion.
You’ll gain: A life-changing experience, lifelong connections, and the honor of true crew membership.
