Volunteer Onboard — Earthrace Conservation Ship Crew

1-Week Volunteer
$750

Contribution: $750 USD
Perfect for: Curious travelers or those testing life at sea before a longer commitment.
Includes:

  • 7 days onboard the M/Y Modoc
  • Basic safety & orientation training
  • Daily participation in ship maintenance and light conservation work
  • Shared crew meals & accommodation
  • Earthrace certificate of participation

You’ll gain: A real-world glimpse into life aboard a working conservation vessel.

2-Week Volunteer
$1,200

Contribution: $1,200 USD
Perfect for: Volunteers wanting a short but immersive taste of operations.
Includes:

  • 14 days onboard the M/Y Modoc
  • Training & daily assignments in one of several departments (operations, galley, engineering, comms)
  • All meals & lodging
  • Participation in local outreach or patrol preparation

You’ll gain: A strong sense of ship rhythm and real teamwork at sea.

4-Week Volunteer
$1,600

Contribution: $1,600 USD
Perfect for: Those ready to contribute meaningfully to the crew’s workflow.
Includes:

  • 1 month onboard
  • Rotations through multiple departments
  • Expanded responsibilities in day-to-day missions
  • Media & storytelling opportunities
  • Certificate & personal feedback from the captain

You’ll gain: Hands-on experience and a sense of accomplishment supporting live conservation efforts.

6-Week Volunteer
$2,000

Contribution: $2,000 USD
Perfect for: Volunteers wanting extended involvement in field operations.
Includes:

  • 6 weeks onboard
  • Role specialization based on skills (boat ops, comms, engineering, etc.)
  • Advanced safety & operational briefings
  • Deeper contribution to conservation fieldwork
  • Weekly mentorship with senior crew

You’ll gain: Practical marine skills and a deep sense of impact and purpose.

8-Week Volunteer
$2,400

Contribution: $2,400 USD
Perfect for: Those wanting to be fully embedded in a campaign cycle.
Includes:

  • 8 weeks onboard
  • Increased leadership roles & department responsibilities
  • Field collaboration with local rangers and K9 units
  • Filming and documentation opportunities for media outreach

You’ll gain: Field-level experience and access to the Earthrace crew network.

10-Week Volunteer
$2,700

Contribution: $2,700 USD
Perfect for: Committed volunteers who want to contribute through an entire operational phase.
Includes:

  • 10 weeks onboard
  • Core crew responsibilities
  • Option to assist in logistics or community relations
  • Mid-term progress feedback & advanced mentorship

You’ll gain: End-to-end insight into the rhythm and structure of conservation campaigns.

12-Week (Full Mission) Volunteer
$3,000

Contribution: $3,000 USD
Perfect for: Dedicated conservationists looking for a full operational immersion.
Includes:

  • 12 weeks onboard the M/Y Modoc
  • Leadership opportunities & specialized role training
  • Participation in multiple missions and field deployments
  • Eligibility for long-term crew status and reduced future fees
  • Priority access to global Earthrace missions

You’ll gain: A life-changing experience, lifelong connections, and the honor of true crew membership.

