SHF Volunteer Opportunities

Garden volunteers do not require gardening experience! Tasks may include: Weeding, Bucket Washing, Spreading Soil/Compost, Clearing Beds, Planting, Fertilizing, Prepping Market Supplies, Etc.
Market Volunteer
Market Volunteers will assist at the Mercer County Tailgate Market or other pop-up events. This includes set up, assisting with customer sales, and tear down. Volunteers will begin as assistants and may eventually be asked (once comfortable) to run table in the event that I myself cannot attend.
Event Volunteer
Event Volunteers will assist at any fundraising events we may host. This can include decorating, greeting, registration, tear down, etc.
