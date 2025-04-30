SHF Volunteer Opportunities

Market Volunteers will assist at the Mercer County Tailgate Market or other pop-up events. This includes set up, assisting with customer sales, and tear down. Volunteers will begin as assistants and may eventually be asked (once comfortable) to run table in the event that I myself cannot attend.

Market Volunteers will assist at the Mercer County Tailgate Market or other pop-up events. This includes set up, assisting with customer sales, and tear down. Volunteers will begin as assistants and may eventually be asked (once comfortable) to run table in the event that I myself cannot attend.

seeMoreDetailsMobile