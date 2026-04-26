Volunteer Opportunities- Last week of school

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Prepare & Hang End-of-Year Awards Decor
Help us get everything ready for a big week of celebration. Volunteers will assist with preparing and hanging decorations in the MP Room for End-of-Year Awards taking place the last week of school. This includes setting up backdrops, signage, and creating a polished, welcoming space for students and families.
Decor Check & Refresh (Day-Of Support)
We need volunteers to help check, refresh, and repair decorations before each day’s awards ceremonies begin. This role ensures the space looks its best by straightening décor, replacing or fixing any items, and making quick touch-ups before guests arrive.
5th Grade Promotion & Last Day Decor Setup
Help us celebrate our 5th graders in a big way. Volunteers will assist with decorating for 5th Grade Promotion and the last day of school, creating a fun, festive environment to honor our students as they close out their elementary journey.
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