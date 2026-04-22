Volunteer opportunity for Prom 2026

You are signing up to do one of multiple volunteer responsibilities. You will be assigned to a spot. You are expected to arrive 30 minutes before the start of the dance. This early arrival is important please try your best to be on time. ​ It is absolutely okay to bring your student with you to this early arrival. ​You will be expected to stay for the duration of the dance. Please do not anticipate leaving early. If your child needs to leave the dance before 10:00 you must set up transportation with someone else.