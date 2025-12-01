Volunteer Application

Trauma Interrupted Inc

Counseling, Social Service, & Marketing Students
Are you a student ready to put your passion into action? Trauma Interrupted offers hands-on opportunities for students to support our mission while gaining valuable field experience.


Counseling Students (Limited Internship Opportunities for LCMHC Students)


Work alongside trauma-informed professionals and gain direct experience supporting survivors. This is a unique chance to develop your clinical skills while contributing meaningfully to community healing.

Bullet Points:

  • Real-world trauma support experience
  • Skill development in trauma-informed care
  • Networking with licensed professionals
  • Community impact and service hours

Social Service & Marketing Students
Use your skills to help us grow our programs, expand awareness, and support survivors across North Carolina.

  • Social Service Students assist in outreach, program support, and referrals.
  • Marketing Students contribute to social campaigns, content creation, and event promotion.
General Volunteers
Volunteers are the heart of Trauma Interrupted. Join us in creating meaningful change in your community. Whether you’re assisting with programs, organizing events, or helping behind the scenes, your time and passion matter.


Opportunities include:

  • Supporting school and community workshops
  • Assisting peer support groups
  • Organizing events and fundraisers
  • Outreach, admin, and advocacy work
Join Our Advisory Board
Trauma Interrupted is seeking passionate, mission-aligned professionals to join our Advisory Board.


We welcome individuals with expertise in finance, social services, and those with lived experience in trauma to help guide and expand our impact.


If you're committed to equity, healing, and supporting survivors, we’d love to hear from you.

