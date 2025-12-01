Volunteer Application

Hosted by
About this event
Are you a student ready to put your passion into action? Trauma Interrupted offers hands-on opportunities for students to support our mission while gaining valuable field experience.
Bullet Points:
Volunteers are the heart of Trauma Interrupted. Join us in creating meaningful change in your community. Whether you’re assisting with programs, organizing events, or helping behind the scenes, your time and passion matter.
Opportunities include:
Trauma Interrupted is seeking passionate, mission-aligned professionals to join our Advisory Board.
We welcome individuals with expertise in finance, social services, and those with lived experience in trauma to help guide and expand our impact.
If you're committed to equity, healing, and supporting survivors, we’d love to hear from you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!