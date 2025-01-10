Volunteer Registration

As a Photographer Volunteer, you'll be part of a photo team, working together to capture memorable moments throughout the event. From action shots on the dance floor to behind-the-scenes candid photos, your collective efforts will help preserve the magic of this event.
DanceAbility
Free
Support inclusive dance programs by assisting instructors and participants with physical, emotional, and logistical needs. Volunteers will help create a welcoming and accessible environment for dancers of all abilities, promoting self-expression and confidence through movement.
Dancing With Missouri Stars
Free
Dancing With Missouri Stars is Mareck Center for Dance's Annual Flagship Fundraiser. Volunteers may help with registration, guest services, event promotion, or backstage support. This is a great opportunity for individuals passionate about dance and community involvement.
Mareck Dance Professional Company
Free
Mareck Dance is dedicated to providing exceptional performances for our community, showcasing the talent and creativity of our professional dancers. As a volunteer, you will have the opportunity to assist with fundraising events, promotions, and help with performances, community engagement, and more. Your support plays a crucial role in bringing dynamic and inspiring dance to the local community.
School - Mareck Center for Dance Volunteer
Free
Mareck Dance School is the only nonprofit dance school in Mid-Missouri, offering a unique opportunity for students to learn from current professional dancers. Volunteers will assist with community engagement, student support, and helping maintain a positive and welcoming environment for all dancers. Your contributions help make dance accessible and enrich the lives of students in the community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!