Goose Lake Association

Hosted by

Goose Lake Association

About this event

Volunteer Registration - 4th Annual Goose Lake Association Fishing Tournament

Registration & Check-In
Free

Assist with last minute registrations and check-in

8am to 9am

Photographer (Morning)
Free

Help us capture the excitement of the morning from Check-In to heading out to fish

8am to 9:30am (Approximate)

Photographer (Afternoon)
Free

Help us capture the excitement as everyone comes in for weigh-in and awards

12:45pm to 2pm (Approximate)

Egg Bake
Free

Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water

All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am


Fruit Tray
Free

Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water

All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am

Donuts (Dozen)
Free

Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water

All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am

Bagels & Cream Cheese (Dozen)
Free

Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water

All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am

Coffee (Ready to Serve)
Free

Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water

All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am

Hot Chocolate (Ready to Serve)
Free

Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water

All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am

Pop (12 pack)
Free

Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water

All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am

Bottled Water (Case)
Free

Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water

All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am

Juice Boxes (24 pack)
Free

Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water

All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am

Paper Goods (100 count)
Free

100 count each of plates, napkins, silverware, coffee cups & solo cups

Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water

All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am

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