Volunteer Registration - 4th Annual Goose Lake Association Fishing Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Assist with last minute registrations and check-in
8am to 9am
Help us capture the excitement of the morning from Check-In to heading out to fish
8am to 9:30am (Approximate)
Help us capture the excitement as everyone comes in for weigh-in and awards
12:45pm to 2pm (Approximate)
Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water
All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am
Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water
All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am
Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water
All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am
Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water
All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am
Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water
All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am
Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water
All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am
Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water
All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am
Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water
All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am
Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water
All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am
100 count each of plates, napkins, silverware, coffee cups & solo cups
Breakfast will be served to participants before they head out on the water
All items need to be delivered to the check-in area no later than 8am
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!