Volunteer Registration: Athens County Independent's Staycation Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Set-up shift.
This will include decorating, setting up furniture, food prep and more.
Event maintenance, from 4-6 p.m.
Duties will be assigned closer to the event, but may consist of: bussing, clearing tables, washing dishes, ticket taking, food service, drink service, materials distribution, etc.
Continuation of event maintenance, and closing duties.
Last round of event maintenance, and closing duties.
Duties will be assigned closer to the event, but may consist of: bussing, clearing tables, washing dishes, ticket taking, food service, drink service, materials distribution, teardown, etc.
The event will wrap up around 8 p.m. We may conclude clean up prior to 10pm, but be prepared to stay through the whole shift.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!