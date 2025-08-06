Southeast Ohio Independent News

Volunteer Registration: Athens County Independent's Staycation Auction

30 Utah Pl

Athens, OH 45701, USA

Shift #1: 2-4 p.m.
Set-up shift.

This will include decorating, setting up furniture, food prep and more.

Shift #2: 4-6 p.m.
Event maintenance, from 4-6 p.m.

Duties will be assigned closer to the event, but may consist of: bussing, clearing tables, washing dishes, ticket taking, food service, drink service, materials distribution, etc.

Shift #3: 6-8:00 p.m.
Continuation of event maintenance, and closing duties.

Shift #3: 8-10:00 p.m.
Last round of event maintenance, and closing duties.

Duties will be assigned closer to the event, but may consist of: bussing, clearing tables, washing dishes, ticket taking, food service, drink service, materials distribution, teardown, etc.

The event will wrap up around 8 p.m. We may conclude clean up prior to 10pm, but be prepared to stay through the whole shift.

