Volunteers Needed Candy Cane Showcase Dec 11 - 14 2025

1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80905, USA

Thursday December 11th - 09:00 to 15:00
Free

Decorating - Volunteer! Once we receive your registration form, we will send you an email with available shifts. You can also sign up to work a specific area that might be of interest to you. Emails will come from [email protected]

Friday December 12th - 07:30 to 12:00
Free

Check in and assist vendors / Possible Final Decorating

Friday December 12th - 11:45 to 16:15
Free

Check in and assist vendors / Possible Final Decorating

Friday December 12th - 16:00 to 21:00
Free

Check in and assist vendors / Possible Final Decorating

Saturday December 13th - 07:30 to 12:45
Free

Check in attendees & assist vendors / work interactive booths / help attendees

Saturday December 13th - 12:30 to 17:00
Free

Check in attendees & assist vendors / work interactive booths / help attendees

Sunday December 14 - 09:30 to 13:00
Free

Check in attendees & assist vendors / work interactive booths / help attendees

Sunday December 14th - 12:45 to 16:00
Free

Check in attendees & assist vendors / work interactive booths / help attendees

Sunday December 14th - 16:00 to 22:00
Free

Tear-down decorations and assist vendors if they require help

