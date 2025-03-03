Growing Ohana Volunteer Registration - General Interest
General Volunteer
Free
As a volunteer, you might help at events 🎉, assist with fundraising 💰, support educational activities 📚, or lend a hand with community outreach 🤝!
Volunteer - Ready-Set-Learn Community Backpack Giveaway
Free
As a volunteer for the Ready-Set-Learn Fun Day Community Backpack Giveaway, you’ll help create a fun and welcoming environment for families while ensuring kids receive the school supplies they need. Your tasks may include setting up and organizing backpack distribution stations, assisting children in selecting their backpacks, managing activity booths, directing families, and helping with event cleanup. Your support will make a meaningful impact by promoting education and community connection!
Volunteer - Health and Wellness Expo and Retreat
Free
As a volunteer for the Health and Wellness Expo & Retreat, you'll play a key role in creating a supportive and engaging experience for attendees. Your tasks may include assisting with event setup and registration, guiding guests to various wellness stations, supporting workshop facilitators, managing activity areas, and ensuring a smooth flow of the event. Whether helping with mindfulness sessions, fitness activities, or health screenings, your efforts will contribute to a positive, rejuvenating atmosphere that promotes overall well-being in the community.
Volunteer - HI-5 Recycle Pick up
Free
As a volunteer for the HI-5 Recycle Pick-Up, you'll help collect and sort recyclable HI-5 containers to support sustainability efforts and community programs. Your tasks may include picking up recyclables from designated locations, sorting and counting items, and assisting with drop-off at redemption centers. Your efforts will help reduce waste, promote environmental awareness, and support fundraising initiatives that benefit growing ohana.
Volunteer - Empower Programs
Free
As a volunteer for the Empower HER, Empower HIM, or Empower Youth programs, you’ll help mentor and support individuals on their journey to personal and professional growth. Your role may include assisting with workshops, providing guidance and encouragement, helping with event logistics, and fostering a positive, empowering environment. Whether supporting women, men, or youth, your efforts will contribute to building confidence, resilience, and opportunities for success in the community.
Volunteer - Pau Hana Networking Events and Gala
Free
As a volunteer for Pau Hana Networking Events & Gala Support, you'll help create a seamless and enjoyable experience for attendees while supporting meaningful community connections. Your tasks may include event setup, guest check-in, assisting vendors and speakers, managing activity stations, and ensuring the event runs smoothly. For gala events, you may also help with décor, auctions, or guest assistance. Your efforts will contribute to a successful, engaging, and impactful gathering for all involved.
