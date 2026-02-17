Creative Commons

Hosted by

Creative Commons

About this event

Volunteer Registration - General Interest

8304 Main St

Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245, USA

Instrument Repair
Free

All the instruments in the Music Library have been donated and many of them need repair and maintenance. If you have the skills we'd love your help!

Music Librarian
Free

The Music Library will be staffed by volunteer Music Librarians. Librarians will greet visitors, orient them to the music library, and help them connect with instruments or other supports. Please use the open-ended tell us more question to share your availability. Weekly availability is ideal.

Photo, Video, or Social Media Volunteer
Free

We'd love help with photos, video, video editing, and or social media

Workshop/Jam Leader
Free

The Music Library would like to provide workshops and jams on a regular basis. If you have skill set in leading musical or creative workshops, or hosting a jam, we'd love to hear your ideas!

Add a donation for Creative Commons

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!