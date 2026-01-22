Little Yellow Bird Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Little Yellow Bird Foundation Inc

About this event

Volunteer Registration - Give Back Day April 2026

200 Forbes St suite 301

Annapolis, MD 21401, USA

Dentist
Free

Maryland License & Insurance Required

Will receive 8 hours of Pro Bono CE

Hygienist
Free

Maryland License Required

Will receive 8 hours of Pro Bono CE

Dental Assistant
Free

Maryland License Required

Will receive 8 hours of Pro Bono CE

Spanish Translator
Free
Historian
Free

Take photos, post on social media, create short recap video.

Breakfast Coordinator
Free

Provide breakfast for approx. 40 volunteers. Reach out to local businesses for donations.

Lunch Coordinator
Free

Provide lunch for approx. 40 volunteers. Reach out to local businesses for donations.

Drinks/Snacks Coordinator
Free

Provide drinks & snacks for approx. 40 volunteers. Reach out to local businesses for donations.

Prayer & Encouragement Team
Free

Pray with patients while they are waiting to receive treatment

Parking Coordinator
Free

Direct patients on where to park. This is a 6am-1pm shift.

Backup Volunteer
Free

A backup volunteer is someone we can contact if another volunteer cancels. You won’t be scheduled unless a spot opens, but if needed, we’ll reach out to see if you’re available.

Coordinator
Free
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