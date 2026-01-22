Volunteer Registration - Give Back Day April 2026

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About this event
Maryland License & Insurance Required
Will receive 8 hours of Pro Bono CE
Maryland License Required
Will receive 8 hours of Pro Bono CE
Maryland License Required
Will receive 8 hours of Pro Bono CE
Take photos, post on social media, create short recap video.
Provide breakfast for approx. 40 volunteers. Reach out to local businesses for donations.
Provide lunch for approx. 40 volunteers. Reach out to local businesses for donations.
Provide drinks & snacks for approx. 40 volunteers. Reach out to local businesses for donations.
Pray with patients while they are waiting to receive treatment
Direct patients on where to park. This is a 6am-1pm shift.
A backup volunteer is someone we can contact if another volunteer cancels. You won’t be scheduled unless a spot opens, but if needed, we’ll reach out to see if you’re available.
$
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