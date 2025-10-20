eventClosed

Volunteer Registration - Golf Outing 2025

1001 Rockland Rd

Wilmington, DE 19803, USA

Set-up 7am-9am
free

7am-9am, join us to get the event ready!

Check-In 8:30am-11am
free

Arrive at 8:30am, get ready at 8:45am, Check-in starts at 9am and goes until around 11am. Check-in Golfers using an app on your phone, or printed pages.

Check-In: Boxed Lunches 8:30am-11am
free

Arrive at 8:30am, get ready at 8:45am, Check-in starts at 9am and goes until 11am. In the morning during check-in, hand out lunches and direct golfers to next station.

Game Hole Host 11am-4:30pm
free

11am-4pm, manage the game at a hole - bring the fun vibes and introduce players to the game, execute it, and keep the fun going. Wrap up and bring supplies back by 4:30pm. Sign up by yourself and make a new friend, or register for 2 spots and bring a friend to join you!


Hole Games will be assigned at our volunteer meeting, and include:

Closest to the Pin

Roll the Dice

Blackjack

Goal Kick

Putting Contest

Longest Drive

Golf Ball Cannon

...possibly more!

Setup Dinner and Auction 3pm-5:30pm
free

Arrive at 3pm to prep the dining room, auction items, and other supplies for a nice dinner and auction. Stay for happy hour. If you want to join dinner after volunteering, don't forget to buy a ticket!

Happy Hour Support and Dinner Check-in 4pm-5:30pm
free

Show up at 4pm to support happy hour as a floater, then move to check-in for dinner guests.

Event Photographers - partial or full-day
free

Enjoy the fun by capturing it through your lens, choose from the full day or partial, depending on what works for your schedule, based on the event:

9am: Check in

11am: Golf Starts

4:30pm: Happy Hour

5:30pm: Dinner

(Email Bristol to let her know how long you can help out, and send her your photo website or samples.)

Clean-up 7pm - ?
free

Arrive as early as you'd like to help us pack up supplies, clean up the site, and be ready to wrap up dinner. This is the perfect role for someone who couldn't attend the event but wants to enjoy the festive vibes as we close out the evening.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing