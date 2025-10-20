Volunteer Registration - Golf Outing 2025

7am-9am, join us to get the event ready!
Arrive at 8:30am, get ready at 8:45am, Check-in starts at 9am and goes until around 11am. Check-in Golfers using an app on your phone, or printed pages.
Arrive at 8:30am, get ready at 8:45am, Check-in starts at 9am and goes until 11am. In the morning during check-in, hand out lunches and direct golfers to next station.
11am-4pm, manage the game at a hole - bring the fun vibes and introduce players to the game, execute it, and keep the fun going. Wrap up and bring supplies back by 4:30pm. Sign up by yourself and make a new friend, or register for 2 spots and bring a friend to join you!
Hole Games will be assigned at our volunteer meeting, and include:
Closest to the Pin
Roll the Dice
Blackjack
Goal Kick
Putting Contest
Longest Drive
Golf Ball Cannon
...possibly more!
Arrive at 3pm to prep the dining room, auction items, and other supplies for a nice dinner and auction. Stay for happy hour. If you want to join dinner after volunteering, don't forget to buy a ticket!
Show up at 4pm to support happy hour as a floater, then move to check-in for dinner guests.
Enjoy the fun by capturing it through your lens, choose from the full day or partial, depending on what works for your schedule, based on the event:
9am: Check in
11am: Golf Starts
4:30pm: Happy Hour
5:30pm: Dinner
(Email Bristol to let her know how long you can help out, and send her your photo website or samples.)
Arrive as early as you'd like to help us pack up supplies, clean up the site, and be ready to wrap up dinner. This is the perfect role for someone who couldn't attend the event but wants to enjoy the festive vibes as we close out the evening.
