Volunteer Registration - Holiday Soiree 2025

***WEEKS LEADING UP TO THE EVENT***
Can't make it to the Holiday Soiree - but still want to help us? We need hands before the event too! We have a few things that need helping hands before the event is here - such as: reaching out to jewelry stores, seeking sponsors, collecting raffle prizes, and putting together event decor.
****11am-5pm****
Are you skilled at transforming spaces with your creativity? Join our Event Setup Team for The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree and help us create a magical atmosphere!
If you're excited to roll up your sleeves and collaborate with a dynamic team, let's work together to weave enchantment into every corner.
****4:30pm-10pm****
Are you ready to be the secret ingredient that makes events shine? Join us as aVolunteer at The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree and be the person that brings our celebration to life! Your flexibility and willingness to jump in wherever needed will ensure the event runs smoothly and guests have an unforgettable experience.
Join our team of go-getters who are committed to making this holiday event truly special.
****9:30pm-11:30pm****
Do you possess both strength and an eye for efficiency? We're searching for dedicated volunteers to be part of our Event Tear-Down Team for The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree. Your muscle and determination will play a crucial role in dismantling our event, ensuring everything winds down smoothly.
If you're ready to lend a hand in breaking down and storing event essentials, your contribution will be a vital part of our team's success.
