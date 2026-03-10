Volunteer Registration (Spring Dune Clean Up) 2026

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About this event
Adult Volunteer (Ages 18+)"
Important: To comply with Michigan DNR regulations, each adult must register separately. Please do not use one ticket for multiple people.
What is required: You must provide your full legal name and date of birth for volunteer liability and background check consent. By completing this registration, you are digitally signing the DNR Volunteer Release and Waiver of Liability.
"Minor Volunteer (Under 18)"
Instructions: This ticket must be completed by only one parent or legal guardian.
What is required: Provide the minor's full legal name and date of birth for DNR records. By completing this, you are digitally signing the Parental Consent section of the DNR Waiver.
Note: All minors must be accompanied by a supervising adult during the clean-up event. To avoid duplicate entries, please ensure only one parent registers the children.
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