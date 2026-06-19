Red, white, and blue text proclaiming "VOLUNTEER STARS, STRIPES & COMMUNITY CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250TH Inglewood JULY 3RD 2026" is set against a white background with fireworks and stars.
American Legion Post 82 Inglewood

Hosted by

American Legion Post 82 Inglewood

About this event

Volunteer Registration - Stars, Stripes & Community

3204 Gallatin Pike

Nashville, TN 37216, USA

1:00 - 3:00 PM Set Up Crew
Free

Help prepare the event site before guests arrive.

  • Setting up gates, parking, tables, tents, and signage
  • Assisting vendors and community partners with unloading and setup
  • Organizing activity areas and supplies
  • Preparing the volunteer check-in and information tables
  • Assisting with decorations and final event preparations
2:30 pm - 4:30 pm Event Management - Early Shift
Free

Support event operations and help create a positive experience for attendees.

Volunteer assignments may include:

  • Assisting with parking and guest entry
  • Monitoring the bounce house area
  • Supporting children's activities and the art station
  • Assisting with cornhole and lawn games
  • Helping at community information tables
  • Answering guest questions and providing directions
  • Monitoring activity areas and notifying event staff of any concerns
  • Assisting with general event needs as they arise

Assignments will be made upon arrival based on current needs.

4:30 - 6:30 pm Event Management - Mid Shift
Free

Support event operations and help create a positive experience for attendees.

Volunteer assignments may include:

  • Assisting with parking and guest entry
  • Monitoring the bounce house area
  • Supporting children's activities and the art station
  • Assisting with cornhole and lawn games
  • Helping at community information tables
  • Answering guest questions and providing directions
  • Monitoring activity areas and notifying event staff of any concerns
  • Assisting with general event needs as they arise

Assignments will be made upon arrival based on current needs.

6:30 - 8:30 pm Event Management - Evening Shift
Free

Support event operations and help create a positive experience for attendees.

Volunteer assignments may include:

  • Assisting with parking and guest entry
  • Monitoring the bounce house area
  • Supporting children's activities and the art station
  • Assisting with cornhole and lawn games
  • Helping at community information tables
  • Answering guest questions and providing directions
  • Monitoring activity areas and notifying event staff of any concerns
  • Assisting with general event needs as they arise

Assignments will be made upon arrival based on current needs.

8:30 - 10:30 pm Event Management & Initial Clean Up
Free

Help support the final portion of the event while beginning the breakdown process.

Volunteer assignments may include:

  • Assisting with guest departures and parking flow
  • Closing children's activity areas
  • Collecting supplies and equipment
  • Removing signage and decorations
  • Consolidating trash and recycling
  • Breaking down tables, chairs, and activity stations
9:30 - 11:00 pm Final Tear Down and Clean Up
Free

Help restore the venue after the event concludes.

Typical duties may include:

  • Final teardown of tables, tents, and equipment
  • Loading supplies and materials
  • General cleanup of the grounds
  • Trash and recycling collection
  • Returning the venue to its original condition

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