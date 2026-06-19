Volunteer Registration - Stars, Stripes & Community

About this event
Help prepare the event site before guests arrive.
Support event operations and help create a positive experience for attendees.
Volunteer assignments may include:
Assignments will be made upon arrival based on current needs.
Support event operations and help create a positive experience for attendees.
Volunteer assignments may include:
Assignments will be made upon arrival based on current needs.
Support event operations and help create a positive experience for attendees.
Volunteer assignments may include:
Assignments will be made upon arrival based on current needs.
Help support the final portion of the event while beginning the breakdown process.
Volunteer assignments may include:
Help restore the venue after the event concludes.
Typical duties may include:
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