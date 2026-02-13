Volunteer Registration- Student Dance

About this event
Come help us set-up and make the room Glow ( tables, snacks, decorations etc) 9:00am -12pm at the Wellington Community center
Welcome attendees & check-in with your best smile. 5:00pm
2 Volunteers needed during the event for short increments of time to ensure snacks and refreshment are stocked for guest
Help clean up and wrap up the end of event 8:30pm
TLC Staff Volunteers come help us celebrate a night of fun with our kids and families.. Let's Glow Crazy Party starts at 5:30pm ends at 8:00pm
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