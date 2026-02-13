TLC PTO Inc

Hosted by

TLC PTO Inc

About this event

Volunteer Registration- Student Dance

12150 Forest Hill Blvd

Wellington, FL 33414, USA

Event Set-up
Free

Come help us set-up and make the room Glow ( tables, snacks, decorations etc) 9:00am -12pm at the Wellington Community center

Manage Entrance & Admissions
Free

Welcome attendees & check-in with your best smile. 5:00pm

Glow Bar Attendee
Free

2 Volunteers needed during the event for short increments of time to ensure snacks and refreshment are stocked for guest

Event Clean-up
Free

Help clean up and wrap up the end of event 8:30pm

TLC Staff Volunteers
Free

TLC Staff Volunteers come help us celebrate a night of fun with our kids and families.. Let's Glow Crazy Party starts at 5:30pm ends at 8:00pm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!