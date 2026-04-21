Volunteer Registration – The Great Inflatable Kickball Event

This station is connected to the kickball game (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM). You’ll arrive at 10:00 AM to help set up the sign‑making table, hand out pom‑poms to spectators, and assist players with getting into inflatable suits. During the game, you’ll manage the sign‑making activity – help families and kids create signs, offer creative ideas, and display finished signs. Important: No staking of signs is allowed. Spectators will hold their signs in the stands. You will also stamp each visitor’s Resilience Quest Passport after they complete a sign. After the game, you’ll help with light clean‑up of the sign area. No experience needed – just enthusiasm and a willingness to help wherever needed.