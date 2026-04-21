Volunteer Registration – The Great Inflatable Kickball Event

Hosted by
About this event
8 left!
Help unload tables and chairs, set up canopies, and prepare activity zones before families arrive.
8 left!
Greet families, hand out passports and goodie bags, manage the raffle and answer basic questions.
8 left!
Help families add stickers to capes, keep sticker tables organized, and offer encouragement. You will also stamp each visitor’s Resilience Quest Passport after they finish. No experience needed – just a friendly attitude.
8 left!
Be a player on the Kokua Hummingbirds! Wear an inflatable suit and play kickball. Game runs from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM. Please arrive by 11:00 AM to get suited up. Practice game details will be shared separately.
8 left!
Be a player on the SSP2P Otters! Wear an inflatable suit and play kickball. Game runs from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM. Please arrive by 11:00 AM to get suited up. Practice game details will be shared separately.
8 left!
Provide funny play‑by‑play commentary during the game (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM). Announcers are responsible for sponsor shout‑outs. Must be comfortable on a microphone and have a fun, energetic style. Please arrive by 11:00 AM to review game flow. (Announcers can come from either or both organizations – we’ll work with whoever signs up.)
8 left!
Wear the Kokua Hummingbird mascot costume and cheer on Kokua during the game (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM). Must be comfortable in a full mascot suit and able to move around. Please arrive by 11:00 AM to get into costume.
8 left!
Enforce game rules, call outs and runs, and ensure fair play during the kickball game (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM). Must have basic knowledge of kickball rules and be comfortable making calls. Please arrive by 11:30 AM for a quick rules review.
8 left!
Help pack supplies, break down canopies, collect trash, and return borrowed items. Please arrive by 1:30 PM. The event ends at 2:00 PM, but we’ll start taking down non‑essential stations after the kickball game ends at 1:30 PM. Must be able to lift and carry up to 25 lbs. Check in at the Welcome & Farewell station.
8 left!
Help manage the inflatable obstacle course. Two volunteers at the entrance will manage the line, enforce safety rules (socks only, no shoes), and ensure timed turns. Two volunteers at the exit will help participants exit safely, offer encouragement, and assist attendees of all ages as needed. You will also stamp each visitor’s Resilience Quest Passport after they finish. Must be comfortable standing for extended periods and interacting with families. Please arrive by 10:00 AM for a short orientation.
8 left!
Wear the SSP2P Otter mascot costume and cheer on the SSP2P Otters during the game (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM). Must be comfortable in a full mascot suit and able to move around. Please arrive by 11:00 AM to get into costume.
8 left!
Help keep the Sensory Station calm and welcoming. Offer noise‑canceling headphones, fidget tools, and soft seating to guests who need a quiet break. Ensure the space remains low‑stimulus and clean. You will also stamp each visitor’s Resilience Quest Passport after they finish. Must be comfortable interacting with people of all ages and abilities. Please arrive by 10:00 AM for a quick orientation.
8 left!
This station is connected to the kickball game (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM). You’ll arrive at 10:00 AM to help set up the sign‑making table, hand out pom‑poms to spectators, and assist players with getting into inflatable suits. During the game, you’ll manage the sign‑making activity – help families and kids create signs, offer creative ideas, and display finished signs. Important: No staking of signs is allowed. Spectators will hold their signs in the stands. You will also stamp each visitor’s Resilience Quest Passport after they complete a sign. After the game, you’ll help with light clean‑up of the sign area. No experience needed – just enthusiasm and a willingness to help wherever needed.
8 left!
Help guests dye a 4″×4″ fabric square. Distribute squares, supervise dyeing, and ensure paint stays on the work area (use drop cloths, plastic covers). After dyeing, place each square in a bag for washing later. Guests may take their square home if enough squares are available. Offer hand towels and help guests clean up as needed. You will also stamp each visitor’s Resilience Quest Passport after they finish. Must be comfortable with possible dye spills and able to encourage creativity. Please arrive by 10:00 AM for orientation.
8 left!
Help manage the line and assist guests in choosing a stencil design (butterfly, turtle, lotus, etc.). Ensure brushes and sponges are cleaned between each guest. Offer sensory‑friendly options (painting on hands or arms instead of faces). You will also stamp each visitor’s Resilience Quest Passport after they finish. No experience needed – just a friendly, patient attitude. Please arrive by 10:00 AM for short orientation.
8 left!
Distribute snacks and drinks to guests. Keep the area clean and well‑stocked. Assist guests with any questions. You will also stamp each visitor’s Resilience Quest Passport after they receive their snack. Please arrive by 10:00 AM for instruction.
8 left!
Watch over the Community Quilt display. This is not an interactive station – it’s a display of paper quilts made by schools and community groups. Your role is to ensure the quilts stay in place, answer basic questions from visitors, and help with light setup before the event and teardown after. No stamping required. Please arrive by 10:00 AM for instruction.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!