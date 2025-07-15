Volunteer Registration - Woofstock 2025

You will be responsible for scanning all admission tickets that have been previously purchased ahead of time. Your job will be to scan the ticket, and give drink tickets/tumblers to those with VIP tickets. Stamp anyone who wants to leave/re-enter A smartphone will be required to scan the QR Code tickets.
You will be responsible for scanning all admission tickets that have been previously purchased ahead of time. Your job will be to scan the ticket, and give drink tickets/Tumblers to those with VIP tickets. Stamp anyone who wants to leave/re-enter A smartphone will be required to scan the QR Code tickets.
You will be responsible for pouring beer, opening seltzers and collecting drink tickets at the beer truck station. You must be 21 and over in order to volunteer for this position.
You will be responsible for pouring beer, opening seltzers and collecting drink tickets at the beer truck station. You must be 21 and over in order to volunteer for this position.
Your job will be to make the free pup cups for all the dogs that attend. We'll have cups, whipped cream and treats available to make the pup cups. You will also be responsible for keeping an eye on the venue for any messes, ensuring water bowls stay full, and handing out poop bags for anyone who needs one.
Your job will be to make the free pup cups for all the dogs that attend. We'll have cups, whipped cream and treats available to make the pup cups. You will also be responsible for keeping an eye on the venue for any messes, ensuring water bowls stay full, and handing out poop bags for anyone who needs one.
This position will require you to be at the venue from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm only. We'll need your help getting the venue ready for the event. This includes hanging banners, setting up tables, cleaning up any trash, unloading the cars/trucks full of supplies and more.
This position will require you to be at the venue from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm only. We'll need your help breaking down the tents, cleaning up any trash left behind, taking down banners, and loading the cars back up.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing