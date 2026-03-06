Trail Life Troop TN-2222 of First Baptist Church

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Trail Life Troop TN-2222 of First Baptist Church

About this event

Volunteer Roles for 3rd Annual Fishing Tournament

1410 Ragland Bottom Rd

Sparta, TN 38583, USA

Live Well Check - 4:00 AM (Minimum 3 Adults)
Free

Live Well Check - 4:00 AM (Minimum 3 Adults)

This task will require you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM and an inspection of the fisherman's live well and may require climbing up on the the boat. Extreme caution must be taken as it will be dark, a lot of up and down, and the fishermen's gear may be on the boat.

Live Well Check - 4:00 AM (Minimum 3 Trailmen)
Free

This task will require you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM and an inspection of the fisherman's live well and may require climbing up on the the boat. Extreme caution must be taken as it will be dark, a lot of up and down, and the fishermen's gear may be on the boat.

Registration - 4:00 AM (Minimum 1 Adult)
Free

This task will require you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM and sign-in Fisherman and collect payments for entry.

Registration - 4:00 AM (Minimum 1 Trailmen)
Free

This task will require you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM and sign-in Fisherman and collect payments for entry.

Ramp Director - 4:00 AM (Minimum 1 Adult - NO Trailmen)
Free

This task requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM to help fishermen back up their boats, untie, and possibly drive the truck and trailer a short distance.

Coffee & Donuts - 4:00 AM (Minimum 1 Adult)
Free

Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM to serve coffee and donuts to the fishermen.

Coffee & Donuts - 4:00 AM (Minimum 2 Trailmen)
Free

Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM to serve coffee and donuts to the fishermen.

Opening Prayer - Safe Light (Approx 5:30 AM - 1 Officer/Yout
Free

Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp approximately 5:30 AM and provide the opening prayer prior to the launch of the Tournament.

Weigh-in Station - 2:00 PM (Minimum 2 Adults)
Free

Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 2:00 PM to help weigh-in the fishermen's catch.

Pictures - 2:00 PM (Minimum 2 Adults)
Free

Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 2:00 PM and take pictures of the Fishermen's Catch of the day.
Please share pictures on the Trail Life Troop TN-2222 Band App. An Album will be created.

Fish Release - 2:00 PM (Minimum 2 Adults)
Free

Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 2:00 PM and to stand at the shore to help/monitor the Trailmen release the fish.

Fish Release - 2:00 PM (Trailmen Unlimited)
Free

Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 2:00 PM and to carry the fish from weigh-in station to the shore to release the fish. Will require to carry several fish at a time and may get wet!

Clean-up - 3:30 PM (All Adults and Trailmen)
Free

Help tear down and clean-up the area.
Leave No Trace!
Leave It Better Than We Found It!
Walk Worthy!

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