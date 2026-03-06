Volunteer Roles for 3rd Annual Fishing Tournament

About this event
Live Well Check - 4:00 AM (Minimum 3 Adults)
This task will require you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM and an inspection of the fisherman's live well and may require climbing up on the the boat. Extreme caution must be taken as it will be dark, a lot of up and down, and the fishermen's gear may be on the boat.
This task will require you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM and an inspection of the fisherman's live well and may require climbing up on the the boat. Extreme caution must be taken as it will be dark, a lot of up and down, and the fishermen's gear may be on the boat.
This task will require you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM and sign-in Fisherman and collect payments for entry.
This task will require you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM and sign-in Fisherman and collect payments for entry.
This task requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM to help fishermen back up their boats, untie, and possibly drive the truck and trailer a short distance.
Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM to serve coffee and donuts to the fishermen.
Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 4:00 AM to serve coffee and donuts to the fishermen.
Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp approximately 5:30 AM and provide the opening prayer prior to the launch of the Tournament.
Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 2:00 PM to help weigh-in the fishermen's catch.
Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 2:00 PM and take pictures of the Fishermen's Catch of the day.
Please share pictures on the Trail Life Troop TN-2222 Band App. An Album will be created.
Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 2:00 PM and to stand at the shore to help/monitor the Trailmen release the fish.
Requires you to be at Ragland Bottom Ramp at 2:00 PM and to carry the fish from weigh-in station to the shore to release the fish. Will require to carry several fish at a time and may get wet!
Help tear down and clean-up the area.
Leave No Trace!
Leave It Better Than We Found It!
Walk Worthy!
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