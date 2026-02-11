Volunteer Sheet Calendar Events 2026

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About this event
This event is Saturday, March 14th 2026. We will need volunteers for registration table, sign-ins, bag distribution, etc. Would need to be at the park by 8am that morning. If you'd like to volunteer please select this option and we will assign some tasks. The event runs 9am-12pm (run starts 10am-12pm).
This event is Saturday, June 6th, 2026. We will need volunteers for judging, registration table, sign-ins, number distribution, car placements, etc. Volunteers would need to be at the park by 8am that morning. If you'd like to volunteer please select this option and we will assign some tasks.
If you'd like to volunteer please select this option and we will assign some tasks. This event takes a lot of work and will need committed people to do assigned tasks or help the day of.
The Christmas tree lighting event is a community event for those in the community to come together during the Christmas season. This event is a fun event for businesses to come together and enjoy a friendly competition with the holiday spirit of community involvement.
If you'd like to volunteer please select this option and we will assign some tasks.
Hosting, speaking, and organizing mixers to attend.
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