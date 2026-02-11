Ashville Business Association

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Ashville Business Association

About this event

Volunteer Sheet Calendar Events 2026

Ashville 5k Volunteer- Saturday March 14th, 2026 item
Ashville 5k Volunteer- Saturday March 14th, 2026
Free

This event is Saturday, March 14th 2026. We will need volunteers for registration table, sign-ins, bag distribution, etc. Would need to be at the park by 8am that morning. If you'd like to volunteer please select this option and we will assign some tasks. The event runs 9am-12pm (run starts 10am-12pm).

Ashville Car Show Volunteer-Saturday June 6th, 2026 item
Ashville Car Show Volunteer-Saturday June 6th, 2026
Free

This event is Saturday, June 6th, 2026. We will need volunteers for judging, registration table, sign-ins, number distribution, car placements, etc. Volunteers would need to be at the park by 8am that morning. If you'd like to volunteer please select this option and we will assign some tasks.

Ashville Community Festival-Fri/Sat August 6th & 7th 2026 item
Ashville Community Festival-Fri/Sat August 6th & 7th 2026
Free

If you'd like to volunteer please select this option and we will assign some tasks. This event takes a lot of work and will need committed people to do assigned tasks or help the day of.

Christmas Tree Lighting- Sunday December 6th 2026 item
Christmas Tree Lighting- Sunday December 6th 2026
Free

The Christmas tree lighting event is a community event for those in the community to come together during the Christmas season. This event is a fun event for businesses to come together and enjoy a friendly competition with the holiday spirit of community involvement.
If you'd like to volunteer please select this option and we will assign some tasks.

Business Mixers item
Business Mixers
Free

Hosting, speaking, and organizing mixers to attend.

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