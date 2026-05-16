Volunteer Sign-Up

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Help us bring the Hot Air Jubilee to life! Setup volunteers assist with preparing the festival grounds before guests arrive. Tasks may include setting up tables, chairs, tents, banners, signs, parking areas, launch field materials, hospitality areas, and other event supplies.
Best for: Volunteers who like active, hands-on work and do not mind being outdoors.
Good to know: Some lifting, walking, and working on uneven ground may be involved. Please dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.
Help make the Jubilee fun and welcoming for our youngest guests! Kid’s Area volunteers support children’s activities, help with crafts or educational activities, monitor activity areas, hand out bracelets or supplies, and answer basic guest questions. We will provide the information you need.
Best for: Friendly volunteers who enjoy working around children and families.
Good to know: This role may include standing, walking, and interacting with guests throughout the shift. Volunteers are not expected to supervise children one-on-one; parents and guardians remain responsible for their children.
Help take care of the pilots, crews, and volunteers who make the Jubilee possible! Hospitality volunteers assist with preparing, serving, and cleaning up meals or refreshments before balloon activities and briefings.
Best for: Volunteers who prefer a lower-intensity role and enjoy helping behind the scenes.
Good to know: This role is generally indoors or in a sheltered area and may include light food service, cleanup, and keeping the hospitality space organized.
Help create a special experience for our VIP guests and sponsors! VIP Experience volunteers welcome guests, check wristbands or credentials, help keep the VIP area tidy, answer basic questions, and assist with refreshments or seating as needed.
Best for: Friendly, welcoming volunteers who enjoy guest service.
Good to know: This role may include standing, greeting guests, and helping maintain a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere in the VIP Tent area.
Be part of the action during the U.S. Women’s National Championship! Balloon crew volunteers assist pilots before, during, and after competition flights. Duties may include helping unpack and pack equipment, assisting with balloon inflation and deflation, chase support, helping at landing, and packing equipment after the flight.
Time commitment: Morning flight are approximately 5:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. Evening flight are approximately 5:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Best for: Active volunteers who are excited to work directly with balloon pilots and crews.
Good to know: Flights are weather-dependent. This role involves lifting, walking, and moving on uneven ground. Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and dress for outdoor conditions.
Please note: Priority placement for Balloon Crew and Scoring Team will be given to volunteers who are available for all flight windows. However, we can still use volunteers with limited availability, so please select every flight window you are able to help with.
Support the competition side of the Jubilee! Scoring Team volunteers assist with measuring, recording, or reporting competition results as directed by event officials. This may include working near target areas, communicating information, and helping ensure accurate results for pilots.
Time commitment: Morning flight are approximately 5:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. Evening flight are approximately 5:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Best for: Detail-oriented volunteers who enjoy being close to the competition activity.
Good to know: Flights are weather-dependent. This role may require walking or moving across uneven ground. Training or instructions will be provided.
Please note: Priority placement for Balloon Crew and Scoring Team will be given to volunteers who are available for all flight windows. However, we can still use volunteers with limited availability, so please select every flight window you are able to help with.
Get close to the balloons and help pilots safely prepare for flight! Balloon Crew volunteers assist with balloon setup, inflation, chase support, landing, deflation, and packing equipment after flights.
Time commitment: Morning flight shifts are approximately 5:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. Evening flight shifts are approximately 5:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Best for: Active volunteers who want a hands-on ballooning experience.
Good to know: Flights are weather-dependent. This role involves lifting, walking, and moving on uneven ground. Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and dress for outdoor conditions.
Please note: Priority placement for Balloon Crew and Scoring Team will be given to volunteers who are available for all flight windows. However, we can still use volunteers with limited availability, so please select every flight window you are able to help with.
Help support the balloon competition activities during Jubilee weekend! Scoring Team volunteers assist officials with target areas, measurements, result collection, or other competition-related tasks.
Time commitment: Morning flight shifts are approximately 5:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. Evening flight shifts are approximately 5:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Best for: Detail-oriented, dependable volunteers who are comfortable being outdoors.
Good to know: Flights are weather-dependent. This role may involve walking on uneven ground. Instructions will be provided.
Please note: Priority placement for Balloon Crew and Scoring Team will be given to volunteers who are available for all flight windows. However, we can still use volunteers with limited availability, so please select every flight window you are able to help with.
Help us connect with local businesses before festival week! Volunteers will visit businesses to invite them to join the Hot Air Jubilee Ambassador Program by offering pilot/crew promotions, displaying event information, and helping promote the Jubilee in the community.
All materials will be provided, including scripts, handouts, business lists, and program details created through Leadership Jackson and the Jackson Chamber.
Best for: Friendly, outgoing volunteers who enjoy talking with local businesses and helping build community excitement.
Good to know: This volunteer opportunity takes place before the event and offers flexible timing. Volunteers should be comfortable making in-person visits to businesses and sharing basic information about the Hot Air Jubilee. No prior experience is needed — materials and guidance will be provided.
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