Volunteer Sign-Up

Help us bring the Hot Air Jubilee to life! Setup volunteers assist with preparing the festival grounds before guests arrive. Tasks may include setting up tables, chairs, tents, banners, signs, parking areas, launch field materials, hospitality areas, and other event supplies.

Best for: Volunteers who like active, hands-on work and do not mind being outdoors.

Good to know: Some lifting, walking, and working on uneven ground may be involved. Please dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.