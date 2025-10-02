Believe & Achieve

Believe & Achieve

Volunteer Sign Up- 2026 Believe & Achieve 5k

3280 Riverside Park Dr

Vero Beach, FL 32963, USA

Course Volunteer 6:30am-9:30am
Your role will be directing participants through the course!

Must be present for 6:30am mtg with race company, must be able to be on feet 2-3 hours.

Registration Volunteer 6:30am-8:00am
We are looking for very friendly individuals to help with registration. This will be a seated position.

Photo Op Assistant- 6:30am-9:00am
We are looking for very friendly and outgoing individuals to encourage participants to take a photo at the photo station. Should have basic knowledge of operating digital camera.

*This will be a mix of sitting and standing.

Water Station- 6:30am-9:00am
Help refill and monitor the water station. Mostly standing position.

