Volunteer Sign Up 5K To Combat Human Trafficking

1385 Harshman Rd

Dayton, OH 45431, USA

First Aid Station
free

18 and up could require moderate physical activity and movement

Memory Mapper (photographs)
free

Help us catch the moments and memories of the event by taking snapshots and uploading them to our drive post event/same day.


18 and up could require moderate physical activity and movement

Timers
free

18 and up

Resource Table/Greeter
free

18 and up familiar with Sidewalk Soldiers with moderate physical movement and activity. May include standing for extended periods.

Registration Table
free

14 and up should be detailed oriented with good interpersonal skills and quick interactions.

Hydration Station - Halfway
free

All ages (under 14 accompanied by an adult) Moderate physical activity and standing.

Directing Runners
free

18 and up will require a lot of movement and should have interpersonal skills.

Cheerleaders
free

All ages (under 14 must be accompanied by an adult) will require being very energetic and enthusiastic

Hydration Station At The End
free

All ages (under 14 accompanied by an adult) Moderate physical activity and standing.

Set Up
free

All ages (under 14 must be accompanied by an adult) frequent movement includes lifting and walking

Course Markings/Signage
free

18 and up must have attention to detail and precision extensive physical movement

Tear Down
free

All ages (under 14 must be accompanied by an adult) frequent movement includes lifting and walking

Food/Beverage
free

Must be certified volunteer, board member or staff there will be money handling. Also will be required to maintain cleanliness, and able to work at a fast pace.

Raffle/Silent Auction Auction
free

Must be certified volunteer, board member or staff there will be money handling. Also will be required to maintain cleanliness, and able to work at a fast pace.

Volunteer T Shirt
$10

As an event volunteer you are able to purchase an event shirt at our cost, $10.00.

