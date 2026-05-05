Brooklyn Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Brooklyn Ohio Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Brooklyn Home Days 2026 - Volunteer Sign Up

4500 Hurricane Alley

Brooklyn, OH 44144, USA

General Volunteer
Free

"Use me where you need me!" This role may float during the event to fill needs in various areas.

Volunteer Check-in
Free

Located in the visitor's concession stand. Hand out t-shirts to volunteers and direct them to their shift location.

BINGO Tent (SATURDAY ONLY)
Free
Raffle Tent
Free
Inflatable Obstacle Course
Free

62 feet of inflatable fun!

Inflatable Mini Golf
Free

6 hole Putt Putt course!

Outdoor Game area
Free

A variety of games like Connect Four, Ladder Ball, Corn Hole, Jenga and more!

Human Slot Machine
Free

Check it out! https://youtu.be/rriDrselKZM?si=MTUmnq9jgJPvt9Rp

Free Play Area
Free

Nerf balls, tug of war rope, etc

Kids STEM tent
Free

Fairy Tale themed activities to engage young minds!

Preschool activities
Free

Fun for the little ones!

Parking
Free

Assist with directing cars to designated parking areas

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!