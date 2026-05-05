Brooklyn Home Days 2026 - Volunteer Sign Up

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About this event
Brooklyn, OH 44144, USA
"Use me where you need me!" This role may float during the event to fill needs in various areas.
Located in the visitor's concession stand. Hand out t-shirts to volunteers and direct them to their shift location.
62 feet of inflatable fun!
6 hole Putt Putt course!
A variety of games like Connect Four, Ladder Ball, Corn Hole, Jenga and more!
Nerf balls, tug of war rope, etc
Fairy Tale themed activities to engage young minds!
Fun for the little ones!
Assist with directing cars to designated parking areas
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