Junction City PTO

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Junction City PTO

About this event

Volunteer Sign Up - Daddy/Daughter Dance 2026

309 W Poplar St

Junction City, OH 43748, USA

Set Up & Decorate - FRIDAY, April 10th
Free

Begin at 6:00pm- 𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗘: If no one signs up for this slot, the event will be canceled.

Front Door Admission Table
Free

Please arrive to work your station at 4:30 ready to go.

Concession Stand
Free

Please arrive to work your station at 4:30 ready to go.

Photo Booth
Free

Please arrive to work your station at 4:30 ready to go.

• One person will take the money and the other person will run the printer.



Monetary Donation Towards Concession Stand
Pay what you can

This is for anyone who would like to contribute towards concessions but not able to shop for items, bake, or simply have the time. We get it! Thank you!

Waters
Free
Cupcakes - Cookies - Brownies
Free

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