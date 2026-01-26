Volunteer Sign Up - Daddy/Daughter Dance 2026

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About this event
Begin at 6:00pm- 𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗘: If no one signs up for this slot, the event will be canceled.
Please arrive to work your station at 4:30 ready to go.
Please arrive to work your station at 4:30 ready to go.
Please arrive to work your station at 4:30 ready to go.
• One person will take the money and the other person will run the printer.
This is for anyone who would like to contribute towards concessions but not able to shop for items, bake, or simply have the time. We get it! Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!