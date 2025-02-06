Volunteer Sign up for Breakfast for Survivors

Set up the tables, chairs, decorations and food stations for the event. Please arrive prior to the event on 5/3/2025. Set up team is scheduled 7:00 am to 9:30 am
Check-in table (2)
Greet guests! Help sign them in and direct them to their table. Please arrive at 8:45 am and stay through the event, until 11:30 am
Food servers (5)
Serve food from a buffet style table area to guests. 9:30 am - 10:45 am
Drink Station Attendant
Help stock, clea,n and restock the drink station as guests get their own drinks. 9:00 am to 11:30 am
Raffle ticket sales (2)
Sell raffle tickets at the raffle ticket booth. Accept cash and make changes, verify online raffle ticket payments, and provide tickets to the guests. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only) 9:00 am to 11:15 am
Clean up Crew (8)
Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc. Clean up will begin at 10:45 am and go until finished. We hope to be done ny 12:30 pm
Emcee
This volunteer will serve as the announcer. They will welcme guests, go over the flow of the event/general housekeeping, introduce speakers, and announce the raffle and silent auction winners. Please arrive by 9 am and will be expected to stay the entire event, through 11:30
