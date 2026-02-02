Volunteer Sign up for 2026 Freedom Breakfast

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About this event
Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.
Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.
Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.
Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.
Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.
Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.
Hospitality Team members move throughout the room, greeting guests at their tables and helping create a warm and welcoming experience for all attendees.
Hospitality Team members move throughout the room, greeting guests at their tables and helping create a warm and welcoming experience for all attendees.
Hospitality Team members move throughout the room, greeting guests at their tables and helping create a warm and welcoming experience for all attendees.
Hospitality Team members move throughout the room, greeting guests at their tables and helping create a warm and welcoming experience for all attendees.
Hospitality Team members move throughout the room, greeting guests at their tables and helping create a warm and welcoming experience for all attendees.
Set Up Volunteers and Decorators help prepare and transform the space into a warm and inviting environment that reflects the heart of the Freedom Breakfast.
Set Up Volunteers and Decorators help prepare and transform the space into a warm and inviting environment that reflects the heart of the Freedom Breakfast.
Sell raffle tickets at the raffle ticket booth. Accept cash and make changes, verify online raffle ticket payments, and provide tickets to the guests. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)
Sell raffle tickets at the raffle ticket booth. Accept cash and make changes, verify online raffle ticket payments, and provide tickets to the guests. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)
Sell raffle tickets at the raffle ticket booth. Accept cash and make changes, verify online raffle ticket payments, and provide tickets to the guests. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)
Sell raffle tickets at the raffle ticket booth. Accept cash and make changes, verify online raffle ticket payments, and provide tickets to the guests. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)
Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.
Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.
Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.
Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.
Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.
Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.
Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.
Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.
Silent Auction Attendants welcome guests at the auction tables and help create a smooth and positive bidding experience throughout the event. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)
Silent Auction Attendants welcome guests at the auction tables and help create a smooth and positive bidding experience throughout the event. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)
Silent Auction Attendants welcome guests at the auction tables and help create a smooth and positive bidding experience throughout the event. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)
Silent Auction Attendants welcome guests at the auction tables and help create a smooth and positive bidding experience throughout the event. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)
Sign-In Booth Volunteers welcome guests, assist with registration, and help ensure a smooth and organized check-in process for the Freedom Breakfast.
Sign-In Booth Volunteers welcome guests, assist with registration, and help ensure a smooth and organized check-in process for the Freedom Breakfast.
Sign-In Booth Volunteers welcome guests, assist with registration, and help ensure a smooth and organized check-in process for the Freedom Breakfast.
Sign-In Booth Volunteers welcome guests, assist with registration, and help ensure a smooth and organized check-in process for the Freedom Breakfast.
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