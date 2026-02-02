Sidewalk Soldiers

Hosted by

Sidewalk Soldiers

About this event

Volunteer Sign up for 2026 Freedom Breakfast

225 N Ludlow St

Dayton, OH 45402, USA

Greeters 7-9am
Free

Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.

Greeters 7-9am
Free

Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.

Greeters 7-9am
Free

Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.

Greeters 9-11am
Free

Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.

Greeters 9-11am
Free

Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.

Greeters 9-11am
Free

Greeters warmly welcome guests, assist with check-in, and help create a joyful and inviting atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.

Parking Lot Attendants 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Parking Lot Attendants 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Parking Lot Attendants 9-11am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work the room and greet the tables) 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work room and greet the tables) 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work room and greet the tables) 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work room and greet the tables) 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work room and greet the tables) 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work room and greet the tables) 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work room and greet the tables) 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work room and greet the tables) 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work room and greet the tables) 7-9am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work room and greet the tables) 9-11am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work the room and greet the tables) 9-11am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work the room and greet the tables) 9-11am
Free

Parking Lot Attendants guide guests to available parking and provide clear directions from the parking lot to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and safe arrival.

Hospitality (work the room and greet the tables) 9-11am
Free

Hospitality Team members move throughout the room, greeting guests at their tables and helping create a warm and welcoming experience for all attendees.

Hospitality (work the room and greet the tables) 9-11am
Free

Hospitality Team members move throughout the room, greeting guests at their tables and helping create a warm and welcoming experience for all attendees.

Hospitality (work the room and greet the tables) 9-11am
Free

Hospitality Team members move throughout the room, greeting guests at their tables and helping create a warm and welcoming experience for all attendees.

Hospitality (work the room and greet the tables) 9-11am
Free

Hospitality Team members move throughout the room, greeting guests at their tables and helping create a warm and welcoming experience for all attendees.

Hospitality (work the room and greet the tables) 9-11am
Free

Hospitality Team members move throughout the room, greeting guests at their tables and helping create a warm and welcoming experience for all attendees.

Set up volunteers/ decorators
Free

Set Up Volunteers and Decorators help prepare and transform the space into a warm and inviting environment that reflects the heart of the Freedom Breakfast.

Set up volunteers/ decorators
Free

Set Up Volunteers and Decorators help prepare and transform the space into a warm and inviting environment that reflects the heart of the Freedom Breakfast.

Raffle table attendants 7-9am
Free

Sell raffle tickets at the raffle ticket booth. Accept cash and make changes, verify online raffle ticket payments, and provide tickets to the guests. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)

Raffle table attendants 7-9am
Free

Sell raffle tickets at the raffle ticket booth. Accept cash and make changes, verify online raffle ticket payments, and provide tickets to the guests. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)

Raffle table attendants 9-11am
Free

Sell raffle tickets at the raffle ticket booth. Accept cash and make changes, verify online raffle ticket payments, and provide tickets to the guests. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)

Raffle table attendants 9-11am
Free

Sell raffle tickets at the raffle ticket booth. Accept cash and make changes, verify online raffle ticket payments, and provide tickets to the guests. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)

Clean up crew
Free

Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.

Clean up crew
Free

Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.

Clean up crew
Free

Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.

Clean up crew
Free

Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.

Clean up crew
Free

Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.

Clean up crew
Free

Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.

Clean up crew
Free

Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.

Clean up crew
Free

Assist with breaking down and cleaning up the food station at conclusion of breakfast, wiping down all tables, taking out trash, sweeping and mopping, and reboxing decorations, dishes etc.

Silent Auction attendant 7-9am
Free

Silent Auction Attendants welcome guests at the auction tables and help create a smooth and positive bidding experience throughout the event. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)

Silent Auction attendant 7-9am
Free

Silent Auction Attendants welcome guests at the auction tables and help create a smooth and positive bidding experience throughout the event. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)

Silent Auction attendant 9-11am
Free

Silent Auction Attendants welcome guests at the auction tables and help create a smooth and positive bidding experience throughout the event. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)

Silent Auction attendant 9-11am
Free

Silent Auction Attendants welcome guests at the auction tables and help create a smooth and positive bidding experience throughout the event. (Involves cash handling- this position is open to staff, Board of Directors or long term, certified volunteers only)

Sign in booth 7-9am
Free

Sign-In Booth Volunteers welcome guests, assist with registration, and help ensure a smooth and organized check-in process for the Freedom Breakfast.

Sign in booth 7-9am
Free

Sign-In Booth Volunteers welcome guests, assist with registration, and help ensure a smooth and organized check-in process for the Freedom Breakfast.

Sign in booth 9-11am
Free

Sign-In Booth Volunteers welcome guests, assist with registration, and help ensure a smooth and organized check-in process for the Freedom Breakfast.

Sign in booth 9-11am
Free

Sign-In Booth Volunteers welcome guests, assist with registration, and help ensure a smooth and organized check-in process for the Freedom Breakfast.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!