Volunteer Sign-Up — Friendsgiving

Hosted by
About this event
White House, TN 37188, USA
DAY OF EVENT OPERATIONAL VOLUNTEER
This volunteer will assist with event set up, including but not limited to: setting Up and decorating the dining area, setting up the drink station, warming food, setting up the kitchen, and more.
DAY OF EVENT OPERATIONAL VOLUNTEER
This volunteer will assist with event clean up, including but not limited to: returning dining to original state, taking out trash, cleaning floors, breaking down the drink station, and more until the community/kitchen area is clean and orderly.
DAY OF EVENT OPERATIONAL VOLUNTEER
This volunteer will assist with kitchen operations for serving community guests, duties including but not limited to: reheating food, stocking food, assisting guests in plating food, and more.
DAY OF EVENT OPERATIONAL VOLUNTEER
This volunteer will assist with dining room operations for serving community guests, duties including but not limited to: Assisting them with their plates back to the table, maintaining the drink station, refilling guests drinks, removing trash from guests, and more.
Total servings needed=100
Food must be delivered in aluminum servings pans(Auxiliary can provide pans until we run out). Food must be delivered November 29th between 10am and 11:30am to the American Legion. Please warm food prior to delivery.
Total servings needed=100
Food must be delivered in aluminum servings pans(Auxiliary can provide pans until we run out). Food must be delivered November 29th between 10am and 11:30am to the American Legion. Please warm food prior to delivery.
Total servings needed=100
Food must be delivered in aluminum servings pans(Auxiliary can provide pans until we run out). Food must be delivered November 29th between 10am and 11:30am to the American Legion. Please warm food prior to delivery.
20 desserts total serving 8+ per dessert
If dessert is best served warm, please heat prior to delivery. Please serve all desserts is disposable pans, American Legion may provide pans until out. Food must be delivered November 29th between 10am and 11:30am to the American Legion. Please warm food prior to delivery.
Total servings needed=100
Food must be delivered in aluminum servings pans(Auxiliary can provide pans until we run out). Food must be delivered November 29th between 10am and 11:30am to the American Legion. Please warm food prior to delivery.
Total servings needed=100
Food must be delivered in aluminum servings pans(Auxiliary can provide pans until we run out). Food must be delivered November 29th between 10am and 11:30am to the American Legion. Please warm food prior to delivery.
Total servings needed=100
Food must be delivered in aluminum servings pans(Auxiliary can provide pans until we run out). Food must be delivered November 29th between 10am and 11:30am to the American Legion. Please warm food prior to delivery.
Total servings needed=100
Food must be delivered in aluminum servings pans(Auxiliary can provide pans until we run out). Food must be delivered November 29th between 10am and 11:30am to the American Legion. Please warm food prior to delivery.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!