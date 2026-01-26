Volunteer Sign Up - Mother/Son Game Night 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Begin at 10:00am- 𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗘: If no one signs up for this slot, the event will be canceled.
Please arrive to work your station at 4:30 ready to go. Note that if you are signing up to volunteer, we will make sure you are playing dodgeball with your kds during their designated time slots but please let me know ahead of time so I can make sure someone can fill in your spot! I want to make sure everyone is able to enjoy this time as well!
Would prefer these slots to be filled by husbands/significant others or any PTO member that is not actively participating in Game Night with their kids.
Please arrive to work your station at 4:30 ready to go.
At the end of the event, we will clean up and put everything away as quickly as possible. Please help us ensure the space is left exactly as we found it by disposing of any trash and making sure everything is back in its place.
We Need Your Help!
We are requesting monetary donations for our concession stand so that we can purchase everything through the Junction City PTO account. This will help us ensure that we have all necessary items ready before the event.
Thank you so much for your help!
