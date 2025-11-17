Volunteer sign-up- RG Christmas Carnival

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About this event
Enjoy taking a child around each station at the event & bringing joy & love this Christmas!
Select a game station for your group that will bring fun & joy this Christmas Season!
Christmas craft: ornament decorating, homemade reindeer food, cookies for Santa just a few ideas!
Help keep this fun day organized at the checkin table!
Help clean our area in the park clean and tidy and assist with set-up / tear-down
$
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