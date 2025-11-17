Relentless Grace

Hosted by

Relentless Grace

About this event

Volunteer sign-up- RG Christmas Carnival

Forsyth Park

Christmas Carnival Chaperone
Free

Enjoy taking a child around each station at the event & bringing joy & love this Christmas!

Christmas Game Stations
Free

Select a game station for your group that will bring fun & joy this Christmas Season!


  1. Corn Hole
  2. Ring Toss
  3. Ballon Pop
  4. Fishing game
  5. Bowling Pins
  6. Turkey Shoot
  7. Pie Eating Contest
  8. Other-please specify
Christmas Craft Station
Free

Christmas craft: ornament decorating, homemade reindeer food, cookies for Santa just a few ideas!


  1. Make Reindeer food
  2. Cookie Decorating
  3. Cotton Candy
  4. Christmas Craft
  5. Face Paint
  6. Other-please specify
Check-in table & Registration
Free

Help keep this fun day organized at the checkin table!

Clean-up team
Free

Help clean our area in the park clean and tidy and assist with set-up / tear-down

Add a donation for Relentless Grace

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!