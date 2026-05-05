Volunteer Signups For 2026-2027 WAC Season

About this event
10/24 Monster Swim Meet - timers, concessions, ribbon prep, announcer
10/24 Monster Swim Meet - timers, concessions, ribbon prep, announcer
11/13 Swim-A-Lap - count laps as swimmers complete them
01/04 Holiday Party - provide and serve food
02/11 Ledgeview Give Back - serve and bus tables, wash dishes
02/14 Last Chance Meet - timers, concessions, ribbon prep, announcer
02/14 Last Chance Meet - timers, concessions, ribbon prep, announcer
04/12 End Of Season Party - provide and serve food
If you do not want to sign up for a volunteer slot for one of these events, select this option to donate to the club.
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