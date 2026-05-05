Warsaw Aquatic Club Inc

Hosted by

Warsaw Aquatic Club Inc

About this event

Volunteer Signups For 2026-2027 WAC Season

1 Tiger Ln

Warsaw, IN 46580, USA

Volunteer Monster Swim Meet 1st Session
Free

10/24 Monster Swim Meet - timers, concessions, ribbon prep, announcer

Volunteer Monster Swim Meet - 2nd Session
Free

10/24 Monster Swim Meet - timers, concessions, ribbon prep, announcer

Swim-A-Lap Fundraiser
Free

11/13 Swim-A-Lap - count laps as swimmers complete them

Volunteer Holiday Party
Free

01/04 Holiday Party - provide and serve food

Volunteer Ledgeview Give Back
Free

02/11 Ledgeview Give Back - serve and bus tables, wash dishes

Volunteer Last Chance Meet - 1st Session
Free

02/14 Last Chance Meet - timers, concessions, ribbon prep, announcer

Volunteer Last Chance Meet - 2nd Session
Free

02/14 Last Chance Meet - timers, concessions, ribbon prep, announcer

Volunteer End of Season Party
Free

04/12 End Of Season Party - provide and serve food

Donation In Lieu Of Volunteering
$25

If you do not want to sign up for a volunteer slot for one of these events, select this option to donate to the club.

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