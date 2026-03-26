Lumen Christi Farm

Hosted by

Lumen Christi Farm

About this event

Volunteer: Spring Festival and Fundraiser

10414 County Rd J

Reedsville, WI 54230, USA

Parking Attendant 9:30 am -1:00 pm
Free

Help direct traffic in the parking area and show guests where to walk to check in at the welcome center.


Parking Attendant 1:00-4:00 pm
Free

Help direct traffic in the parking area and show guests where to walk to check in at the welcome center.


Check-in Guests 9:45am -approx. 3pm
Free

This will be an outside role if the weather is nice. Otherwise inside in inclement weather You will use the computer to collect tickets and check in guests upon their arrival. (No need to collect money as all tickets were pre-purchased)

Cashier at the Good Shepherd Shop 9:30am -4:00pm
Free

This will be an inside role. You will be collecting donations and bagging up items sold at the Good Shepherd Shop. You will be handling the cash money box/credit card (will train upon arrival at 9:30) and need to be comfortable adding sales and exchanging money.

Lunch Helpers 10 am -2:00 pm
Free

This will be an inside role. You will be serving the lunch from 11am-1pm (hot dogs, bagged chips, cookie, and water). Basic roles are to help dish out the hot dogs and guests will be going through a buffet line. Also helping to wash tables between guests. You do not need to handle money. We also ask that you help clean up the kitchen area afterwards.

Craft area helpers 9:30-3:30
Free

Help participants with the take and make craft project

*will train you for your role at 9:30 upon arrival

Kids Game 10am-1pm
Free

Lead a simple "Feed the Lamb" (bean bag toss in ring) game and give out prizes

Kids Game 1-4pm
Free

Lead a simple "Feed the Lamb" (bean bag toss in ring) game and give out prizes

Cleaning Help
Free

STAY AFTERWARDS TO HELP CLEAN UP-bathroom cleaning, floor vacuuming scrubbing, stage area set-up/clean-up etc.

Donation of 2 doz. cookies
Free

I will bring 2 dozen cookies (drop off ahead of time and we will freeze them)

Donation of box of individual bags of chips
Free

I will bring a box of chips (please bring a head of time)

Donation of bottled water-24 pack
Free

I will bring a 24 pack of water bottles a head of time.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!