Volunteer: Spring Festival and Fundraiser

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About this event
Help direct traffic in the parking area and show guests where to walk to check in at the welcome center.
Help direct traffic in the parking area and show guests where to walk to check in at the welcome center.
This will be an outside role if the weather is nice. Otherwise inside in inclement weather You will use the computer to collect tickets and check in guests upon their arrival. (No need to collect money as all tickets were pre-purchased)
This will be an inside role. You will be collecting donations and bagging up items sold at the Good Shepherd Shop. You will be handling the cash money box/credit card (will train upon arrival at 9:30) and need to be comfortable adding sales and exchanging money.
This will be an inside role. You will be serving the lunch from 11am-1pm (hot dogs, bagged chips, cookie, and water). Basic roles are to help dish out the hot dogs and guests will be going through a buffet line. Also helping to wash tables between guests. You do not need to handle money. We also ask that you help clean up the kitchen area afterwards.
Help participants with the take and make craft project
*will train you for your role at 9:30 upon arrival
Lead a simple "Feed the Lamb" (bean bag toss in ring) game and give out prizes
Lead a simple "Feed the Lamb" (bean bag toss in ring) game and give out prizes
STAY AFTERWARDS TO HELP CLEAN UP-bathroom cleaning, floor vacuuming scrubbing, stage area set-up/clean-up etc.
I will bring 2 dozen cookies (drop off ahead of time and we will freeze them)
I will bring a box of chips (please bring a head of time)
I will bring a 24 pack of water bottles a head of time.
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