Volunteer State Seal Of Biliteracy's Store 2026

ORDER MUST BE PLACED BY EOD MARCH 20th
PREORDER for delivery first week of May '26
(No shipping costs need to be added for ribbons)
Drawstring sports bag with front pocket and pen holder
Choice of blue or red design ball point pen
2x3.5" waterproof VSSB sticker
50 page lined, hardcover notebook with attached pen and ribbon bookmark
30 3x2" stickies notepad with the VSSB logo on it; white paper background
Please add to all orders of 1-10 medals.
Please select this shipping ONLY IF you are ordering 10 or more medals.
If you are ordering 50 or more medals, please add 2 of these.
(email Sam with any shipping questions)
