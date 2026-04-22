Volunteer Swag

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S - XL Our newest t-shirt. Celebrate with us...4.6 million pounds into our community. Way to go, Mission Crew!!
2X Our newest t-shirt. Celebrate with us...4.6 million pounds into our community. Way to go, Mission Crew!!
3X Our newest t-shirt. Celebrate with us...4.6 million pounds into our community. Way to go, Mission Crew!!
S-XL This is our original CRC Tshirt
2X This is our original CRC Tshirt
3X This is our original CRC Tshirt
S-XL This was the original Hunger Action Month Tshirt. Be the Change you Wish to See in the World!
2X This was the original Hunger Action Month Tshirt. Be the Change you Wish to See in the World!
3X This was the original Hunger Action Month Tshirt. Be the Change you Wish to See in the World!
S-XL Same Tree Logo in Black
2X Same Tree Logo in Black
3X Same Tree Logo in Black
S-XL This is a long sleeve T-shirt. A great reminder that it only takes a SECOND to FEED HOPE.
2X This is a long sleeve T-shirt. A great reminder that it only takes a SECOND to FEED HOPE.
3X This is a long sleeve T-shirt. A great reminder that it only takes a SECOND to FEED HOPE.
S-XL Stay warm and Remember: It only takes a SECOND to FEED HOPE!
2X Stay warm and Remember: It only takes a SECOND to FEED HOPE!
3X Stay warm and Remember: It only takes a SECOND to FEED HOPE!
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