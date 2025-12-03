Volunteer with Arundel Boosters Club

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsorship Committee
Help bring in support for our teams! This group looks for sponsors, grants, and donations to keep our programs funded and growing.
Fundraising/Events Committee
Love planning events? Help organize fun fundraisers like Trivia Night, a Color Run, and possibly a Golf Classic — and make a big impact while having fun.
Membership / Communications Committee
Be the connection between Boosters, the school, and our community. Help manage members, track volunteer hours, and share news and updates about activities and events.
Concessions Volunteer
Pitch in on game days! Help take orders, cook, and serve at our concession stand — a great way to support athletes and meet people.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!