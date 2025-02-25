Volunteer with REE REES LEGACY OF COMPASSION NFP

Volunteer or Donate with ReeRee Legacy!
ReeRee Legacy is committed to empowering youth and strengthening communities through leadership training, mentorship, and economic support initiatives. Whether you're looking to contribute your expertise as a board member or earn community service hours, we welcome your passion and dedication.
Opportunities Available:
Board Membership: Play a key role in shaping the direction of ReeRee Legacy by providing leadership, strategic input, and community connections.
Community Service: Earn volunteer hours by supporting our events, mentorship programs, and outreach initiatives.
Application Form
Personal Information:
Name: __________________________
Email: __________________________
Phone: __________________________
Address: __________________________
How would you like to get involved?
☐ Board Member
☐ Community Service Volunteer
If applying for board membership:
Relevant skills/experience: ________________________________________
Why do you want to join the board? ________________________________________
If applying for community service:
Hours needed: ___________
Availability: ________________________________________
Interests/skills: ________________________________________
Please Complete. For additional details email DeeDee
Assistant Creative Director & Project Manager Liaison
Add a donation for REE REES LEGACY OF COMPASSION NFP
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!