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Volunteering - Virginia Leather Contest After Party - Clothing Check

4019 Granby St

Norfolk, VA 23504, USA

Clothing Check Attendant - Shift 1 - 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM
Free

Volunteering for a shift gives you free access to the Virginia Leather Contest After Party at MJ's. Space is limited and reservation is required.

Clothing Check Attendant - Shift 2 - 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM
Free

Volunteering for a shift gives you free access to the Virginia Leather Contest After Party at MJ's. Space is limited and reservation is required.

Clothing Check Attendant - Shift 3 - 11:30 PM to 12:30 AM
Free

Volunteering for a shift gives you free access to the Virginia Leather Contest After Party at MJ's. Space is limited and reservation is required.

Clothing Check Attendant - Shift 4 - 12:30 AM to 1:30 AM
Free

Volunteering for a shift gives you free access to the Virginia Leather Contest After Party at MJ's. Space is limited and reservation is required.

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