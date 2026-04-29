Volunteers - Carnival 2026

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About this event
Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.
Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.
Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.
Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.
Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.
Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.
Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.
Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.
Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.
Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.
Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.
Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.
Set up the cakewalk area before the event, including arranging the walking path, organizing numbers/spaces, and preparing prizes and materials.
Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.
Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.
Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.
Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.
Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.
Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.
Help set up the silent auction area, including arranging items, organizing bid sheets, and preparing the display before the event.
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