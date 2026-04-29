Wawona PTSA
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Wawona PTSA

Hosted by

Wawona PTSA

About this event

Sales closed

Volunteers - Carnival 2026

4524 N Thorne Ave

Fresno, CA 93704, USA

Ticket Table 5-5:30
Free

Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.

Ticket Table 5:30-6
Free

Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.

Ticket Table 6-6:30
Free

Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.

Ticket Table 6:30-7
Free

Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.

Ticket Table 7-7:30
Free

Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.

Ticket Table 7:30-8
Free

Assist with ticket sales and distribute pre-purchased ticket bundles to families at check-in.

Drink Sales 5-5:30
Free

Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.

Drink Sales 5:30-6
Free

Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.

Drink Sale 6-6:30
Free

Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.

Drink Sales 6:30-7
Free

Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.

Drink Sales 7-7:30
Free

Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.

Drink Sales 7:30-8
Free

Sell and distribute drinks to attendees and help keep the area stocked and organized.

Cakewalk (setup) 4-5
Free

Set up the cakewalk area before the event, including arranging the walking path, organizing numbers/spaces, and preparing prizes and materials.

Cakewalk 5-5:30
Free

Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.


Cakewalk 5:30-6
Free

Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.

Cakewalk 6-6:30
Free

Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.

Cakewalk 6:30-7
Free

Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.

Cakewalk 7-7:30
Free

Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.

Cakewalk 7:30-8
Free

Run the cakewalk game--collect tickets, play music, and distribute prizes to winners.

Silent Auction (setup) 4-5
Free

Help set up the silent auction area, including arranging items, organizing bid sheets, and preparing the display before the event.

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