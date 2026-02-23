Volunteers: Home & Garden Tour and Spring Market

Hosted by
Saturday June 13th starting at 9AM. In need of people to move merchandise from Harriman Hall to the American Legion to set up the CHHCO booth
Sunday June 14th starting at 6PM. We need of people to pack up and move merchandise from the American Legion to Harriman Hall.
Saturday 11:45AM til 3:00PM Check in customers who have pre purchased tickets online and sell tickets using Square for patrons buying day of.
Saturday 2:45PM til 6:00PM Check in customers who have pre purchased tickets online and sell tickets using Square for patrons buying day of.
Sunday 12:45AM til 3:30PM Check in customers who have pre purchased tickets online and sell tickets using Square for patrons buying day of.
Sunday 3:15AM til 6:00PM Check in customers who have pre purchased tickets online and sell tickets using Square for patrons buying day of.
Manages the planning and execution of all aspects of the event in cooperation with subcommittees and volunteers.
You agree to host ticket holders as they stroll your Gardens only or allow a tour of Gardens & Home.
Help with selling merchandise at CHHCO's booth from 12-6 on Saturday of Event and Sunday 1-6.
Helps committee members recruit volunteers for each posting on Zeffy.
On both days of the event, is available for volunteer check ins at Market. Guides and directs each to appropriate location for their assigned duties. Fields texts and calls regarding the same.
Coordinates with Donna Marie's venue a refreshment center including tea offerings and sweet treats. Manages staff and Alice in Wonderland themed decor and players.
Is present at The Hospitality Tea House as host. Coordinates small vignettes to be performed a few times each day. Other characters will include Alice, Cheshire Cat and White Rabbit. Responsible for own costume and makeup.
Performs vignettes at The Hospitality Tea House on both days of event alongside The Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and White Rabbit. Responsible for own costume and makeup.
Performs vignettes at The Hospitality Tea House on both days of event alongside The Mad hatter, Alice and White Rabbit. Responsible for own costume and makeup.
Performs vignettes at The Hospitality Tea House on both days of event alongside The Mad hatter, Alice and Cheshire cat. Responsible for own costume and makeup.
Creates thoughtful gifts which will be presented to our Sponsors during the event.
Creates thoughtful small gift bags for our vendors to be given out at event.
Coordinate and instruct Vendors to correct unloading and loading areas and give guidance of where to park after unloading. Give direction to food truck setup.
Generates sponsorships in partnership with other committee members. Creates Home & Garden Booklet Based on sponsor selection. Markets even in all possible spaces to include city publications, CHHCO FB page and website, radio and tv where possible. Ensures save the date cards are distributed during May Day event.
Recruits Vendors for Home & Garden Event. Creates map of locations for vendors and offers training to parking attendants. Is present at events and available for troubleshooting/problem solving. Functions as executor of market and not necessarily a seller in our booth.
Assists with offering our Vendors a bathroom or food break. 2PM to 4PM each date.
Assists with serving patrons tea and sweet treats at Donna Marie's event venue. Saturday 12-6
Assists with serving patrons tea and sweet treats at Donna Marie's event venue. Sunday 1-6
Creates a thoughtful gift for each homeowner on the Home & Garden Tour. Coordinates gift delivery the morning of first day of event.
Create and present short educational show & tell at Riverfront Park Pavillion. Must be a member of Master Gardeners of Roane County to volunteer for this item.
CHHCO will provide fresh mulch. These volunteers will prune where needed, weed garden areas around Harriman Hall and spread fresh mulch no later than June 1st 2026'.
These volunteers will contact the city to request a park maintenance (mowing etc.) to be performed prior to event weekend. They will also freshen the planters with new bright flowers by June 1st. CHHCO will pay for flowers.
Duties will be dependent on where we are on construction demo. Act as host for Harriman Hall location and provide some history as well as plans for the renovated structure. You would also need to be familiar with what is planted in the gardens. We need two volunteers for this location so each can take amply comfort breaks as there is no water thus no facilities.
Act as Host at Historic Killeffer Park, discussing the history of the park and being familiar with what is growing there. We would need 2 hosts as there are no facilities there and would allow for ample comfort breaks.
