Colorado Springs Ladies Events

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Colorado Springs Ladies Events

About this event

Volunteers Needed for 2026

1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80905, USA

Friday, May 1 - 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Free

Check in and assist vendors / Decorating

Friday, May 1 - 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Free

Check in and assist vendors / Final Decorating

Saturday, May 2 - 07:30 to 12:00 pm
Free

Check in attendees & assist vendors / work interactive booths / help attendees

Saturday, May 2 - 11:30 to 4:00 pm
Free

Check in attendees & assist vendors / work interactive booths / help attendees

Saturday, May 2 - 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Free

Tear-down decorations and assist vendors if they require help

Friday, July 31 - 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Free

Check in and assist vendors / Decorating

Friday, July 31 - 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Free

Check in and assist vendors / Decorating

Saturday, August 1 - 07:30 to 12:00 pm
Free

Check in attendees & assist vendors

Saturday, August 1 - 11:30 to 4:00 pm
Free

Check in attendees & assist vendors

Saturday, August 1 - 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Free

Tear-down decorations and assist vendors if they require help

December 10 - 13 - Interested in Volunteering
Free

Decorating, Check in attendees & assist vendors / work interactive booths / help attendees

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