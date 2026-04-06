Volunteers Needed for 2026

About this event
Check in and assist vendors / Decorating
Check in and assist vendors / Final Decorating
Check in attendees & assist vendors / work interactive booths / help attendees
Check in attendees & assist vendors / work interactive booths / help attendees
Tear-down decorations and assist vendors if they require help
Check in and assist vendors / Decorating
Check in and assist vendors / Decorating
Check in attendees & assist vendors
Check in attendees & assist vendors
Tear-down decorations and assist vendors if they require help
Decorating, Check in attendees & assist vendors / work interactive booths / help attendees
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