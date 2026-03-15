Friends Of Ellicott Inc

Hosted by

Friends Of Ellicott Inc

About this event

Volunteers Needed for Ellicott Island Bark Park Spring Clean Up 2026

10 Creekside Dr

Buffalo, NY 14228, USA

Zone 1
Free
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Weed & sweep out boathouse & the approaching steps. Collect broken glass along boathouse shoreline. Wipe down bench at memorial garden & sweep off stones.
Zone 2
Free
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Wipe down benches & picnic tables.
Zone 3
Free
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Assist with storage cleanout.
Zone 4
Free
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings, tree nursery & trees. Trim low hanging branches on path leading to lower level. Spread mulch around benches. Wipe down picnic tables & benches.
Zone 5
Free
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn, pick up any random trash, Weed whack around buildings & trees. Trim low hanging branches on path leading to lower level. Sweep out 2 sets of steps. Wipe down picnic tables/benches.
Add a donation for Friends Of Ellicott Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!