Volunteers Needed for Ellicott Island Bark Park Spring Clean Up 2026

Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Weed & sweep out boathouse & the approaching steps. Collect broken glass along boathouse shoreline. Wipe down bench at memorial garden & sweep off stones.

Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Weed & sweep out boathouse & the approaching steps. Collect broken glass along boathouse shoreline. Wipe down bench at memorial garden & sweep off stones.

More details...