Volunteers Needed for Ellicott Island Bark Park Spring Clean Up 2026

Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Weed & sweep out boathouse & the approaching steps. Collect broken glass along boathouse shoreline. Wipe down bench at memorial garden & sweep off stones.
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Weed & sweep out boathouse & the approaching steps. Collect broken glass along boathouse shoreline. Wipe down bench at memorial garden & sweep off stones.
Zone 2
Free
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Wipe down benches & picnic tables.
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Wipe down benches & picnic tables.
Zone 3
Free
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Assist with storage cleanout.
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings & trees. Assist with storage cleanout.
Zone 4
Free
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings, tree nursery & trees. Trim low hanging branches on path leading to lower level. Spread mulch around benches. Wipe down picnic tables & benches.
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn. Pick up any random trash. Weed whack around buildings, tree nursery & trees. Trim low hanging branches on path leading to lower level. Spread mulch around benches. Wipe down picnic tables & benches.
Zone 5
Free
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn, pick up any random trash, Weed whack around buildings & trees. Trim low hanging branches on path leading to lower level. Sweep out 2 sets of steps. Wipe down picnic tables/benches.
Zone specific tasks: Remove sticks/branches from lawn, pick up any random trash, Weed whack around buildings & trees. Trim low hanging branches on path leading to lower level. Sweep out 2 sets of steps. Wipe down picnic tables/benches.
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