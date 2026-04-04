District 103 Toastmasters

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District 103 Toastmasters

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VOLUNTEERS ONLY!!! 2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference: "Mic Drop • Take a Bow • Going Bigger • Bolder • Beyond V3

6520 S Cicero Ave

Chicago, IL 60638, USA

Late Registration: In-Person Both Days
$32.50

This is an incentive for you as a volunteer to have access to Friday & Saturday, assisting with the conference. Remember you will be responsible for your own meals.



Disclaimer:  Zeffy Checkout Notice

This year, District 103 Toastmasters is using the Zeffy platform for not-for-profit organizations, which our members and guests will not be charge a service fee on top of your admission ticket, Lunch, Dinner, and Achievers purchases.

When you check out, you may see an optional field to make a donation to Zeffy. This is completely optional.  Just select “Other,” and Zeffy will set the amount to $0 for you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!