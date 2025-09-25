Volusia Youth Alliance

Offered by

Volusia Youth Alliance

About the memberships

Volusia Youth Alliance's Memberships

Family Membership
$30

Valid for one year

Receive access to opportunities for fundraising, early registration for community events and wellness seminars (like sessions with a nutritionist or sports therapist), and the chance to support youth-focused programming.

Family Membership + Shirt
$40

Valid for one year

All the benefits of the Family Membership plus one official Volusia Youth Alliance volunteer t-shirt featuring our logo — perfect for showing your support at events and fundraisers!

Community Member
$30

Valid for one year

Show your support without participating in fundraising. This tier includes special recognition on our website and early access to community events and seminars, helping you stay engaged in our mission.

Add a donation for Volusia Youth Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!