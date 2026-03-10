Shop at Von Braun Astronomical Society

This Meade Polaris 114mm (4.5-inch) Equatorial Reflector is an entry-level Newtonian telescope designed for beginners to view the Moon, planets (Saturn's rings, Jupiter's moons), and brighter deep-sky objects. It features a 114 mm aperture, 910 mm focal length (f/8), finderscope and an equatorial mount with fine motion controls for tracking.





The wooden case is hand made by the previous owner for safe storage and travel.