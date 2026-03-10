Shop at Von Braun Astronomical Society

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Thousands of young amateur astronomers in the 1960s and ‘70s started their love of astronomy with a classic 60 mm telescope like this Meade 60EQ. Its 900 mm long focal length provides for plenty of magnification for planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Venus and stunning views of the Moon. The equatorial mount with fine motion controls allows the scope to be set up to easily track celestial objects as the Earth turns below. This scope’s aperture of 60 mm is good for bright targets like the Moon, planets, and bright clusters and nebulae, such as the Orion Nebula. Includes scope, mount, tripod, finder scope, and eyepiece. Accepts 0.965” eyepieces. Used; sold as is.
Thousands of young amateur astronomers in the 1960s and ‘70s started their love of astronomy with a classic 60 mm telescope like this Meade 60AZ. Its 700 mm long focal length provides for plenty of magnification for planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Venus and stunning views of the Moon. The Alt-Az mount is simple and easy to use to find celestial objects. This scope’s aperture of 60 mm is good for bright targets like the Moon, planets, and bright clusters and nebulae, such as the Orion Nebula. Includes scope, mount, tripod, finder scope, two eyepieces and a Barlow lens. Accepts 1.25” eyepieces. Used; sold as is.
The 8” Meade LXD55 Schmidt-Newtonian is a fast f/4 corrected Newtonian that makes it a really nice OTA for imaging as well as visual observation. Its 800 mm focal length provides a wide field for imaging. The front corrector plate corrects for coma, providing an extremely flat field for such a low f/ratio. OTA only. Used; sold as is.
The 10” Meade LXD55 Schmidt-Newtonian is a fast f/4 corrected Newtonian that makes it a really nice OTA for imaging as well as visual observation. Its 1016 mm focal length provides a wide field for imaging. The front corrector plate corrects for coma, providing an extremely flat field for such a low f/ratio. The 10” aperture gathers over 50% more light than the 8”, providing access to the faintest of targets. OTA only. Used; sold as is.
The 8” Meade LXD75 Schmidt-Newtonian is a fast f/4 corrected Newtonian that makes it a really nice OTA for imaging as well as visual observation. The LXD75 is a step up in quality over the LXD55, mainly with an improved focuser and coatings. Its 800 mm focal length provides a wide field for imaging. The front corrector plate corrects for coma, providing an extremely flat field for such a low f/ratio. Includes OTA, finder scope, collimation tool, Batinov focusing mask, and various adapters. Used; sold as is.
The 10” Meade 2080 Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope is a late 1980's ’s model with tracking capabilities. This was a top-of-the-line model in its day and comes with a tripod and equatorial wedge. Includes OTA, motorized mount, tripod with equatorial wedge, finder scope, power supply, eyepieces, adapters, and carrying case. Used; sold as is.
This 16” Meade Dobsonian is a large “Light Bucket” for stunning visual observation. Its 16” diameter mirror gathers over 2.5 X the amount of light as a more common 10” and its 1800 mm f/4.5 focal length assures wide fields at low power for ease in finding faint objects. The system breaks down into three main pieces plus the collapsible truss tubes for transport in an SUV or pickup truck. Used; sold as is.
This 12” Meade Dobsonian is about as large a “Light Bucket” as one person can handle and provides for stunning visual observation. Its 1500 mm f/5 focal length assures wide fields at low power for ease in finding faint objects. The system breaks down into three main pieces plus the collapsible truss tubes for transport. Used; sold as is.
Optron Photron™ telescopes feature a Ritchey-Chretien optical design that boasts primary and secondary mirrors with low thermal expansion quartz and 96% reflective coatings. The primary mirror is fixed to prevent the image shift encountered with other telescope designs. The focal length is 1370 on this f/9 system, ideal for astrophotography. It comes with a 2" dual-speed Crayford focuser and three focuser extension rings to allow "flex-free" solid extension as a way to eat up any unnecessary back focus. Equipped with an internal multiple knife-edge baffle system, the Photron RC6's steel optical tube enhances contrast by reducing stray light, improving the instrument for use both visually and photographically. A Vixen-style dovetail plate is included. OTA only. Used; sold as is.
This is a classic Celestron C8 8” f/10 Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope in a fork mount with electric clock drive and tripod. The date of manufacture appears to be 1981. These scopes have a devoted following among collectors and users alike. They are considered the top tier scopes of their time. Used; sold as is.
Interior Dimensions: 31” x 26” x 12” plus 2” deep Lid
This large genuine Pelican brand case is capable of storing most Schmidt-Cass type telescopes up to about 10”. The original owner used it to house a 70+ lb Meade LX850 German Equatorial Mount. The case is in excellent condition. Used; sold as is.
Thousands of young amateur astronomers in the 1960s and ‘70s started their love of astronomy with a classic 60 mm telescope like this Meade 60 mm. Its 700 mm long focal length provides for plenty of magnification for planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Venus and stunning views of the Moon. Combine this with any standard camera tripod for a good start to a homemade scope. Includes finder scope and 0.965 eyepiece. Used; sold as is.
w/ Wooden Tripod
This is the real deal - a 1960’s era Tasco 60 mm telescope. Thousands of young amateur astronomers in the 1960s and ‘70s started their love of astronomy with this very model telescope. Its 700 mm long focal length provides for plenty of magnification for planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Venus and stunning views of the Moon. The Alt-Az mount is simple and easy to use to find celestial objects. This scope’s aperture of 60 mm is good for bright targets like the Moon, planets, and bright clusters and nebulae, such as the Orion Nebula. Includes scope, mount, tripod, finder scope, two eyepieces and a Barlow lens. Accepts 0.965” eyepieces. Used; sold as is.
This 50 mm Micronta telescope was manufactured in Japan for sale in the US by Radio Shack in 1957. The serial number stamped on the small metal plate on the focuser and the wooden box with wooden inserts means that it is a classic "Japanese era" refractor known for significantly higher optical quality than modern entry-level scopes. Its 500 mm long focal length provides for plenty of magnification for planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Venus and stunning views of the Moon. The equatorial mount allows for easier tracking of objects compared to an Alt-Az mount. This scope’s 50 mm aperture is good for bright targets like the Moon, planets, and bright clusters and nebulae, such as the Orion Nebula. Accepts 0.965” eyepieces. Used; sold as is.
The Celestron CG-4 German Equatorial Mount is designed with ball bearings in both axes for smooth manual tracking with the included slow-motion control cables.Sturdy stainless-steel tripod included with a 33" - 47" adjustable height range. Payload: 20 lbs, Counterweight: 7 lb. Includes the optional clock drive and dec drive with handpad controller. Used; sold as is.
This Meade Polaris 114mm (4.5-inch) Equatorial Reflector is an entry-level Newtonian telescope designed for beginners to view the Moon, planets (Saturn's rings, Jupiter's moons), and brighter deep-sky objects. It features a 114 mm aperture, 910 mm focal length (f/8), finderscope and an equatorial mount with fine motion controls for tracking.
The wooden case is hand made by the previous owner for safe storage and travel.
This Unitron #128 equatorial mount is a classic, 1950s-era German equatorial mount designed for 60mm refractors, praised for its exceptional build quality, smooth manual tracking, and high collectible value. It features, for its time, robust, heavy-duty construction with, in some models, setting circles and, in some cases, slow-motion controls for both axes, providing a stable platform for visual observation.
Highly valued by collectors, this mount is in excellent condition. The clock drive alone adds significant value. Includes original wooden case.
Original tripod is missing, but could easily be replaced by mounting this on a modern tripod.
The Celestron C5+ is a highly portable 5-inch (127 mm), f/10 Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope, often favored for its versatility in astronomy and terrestrial viewing. This mid-1990’s model, often considered the best version of the C5 made, featuring white optical tubes and Starbright coatings, was among the last manufactured in California. The system features all-metal construction, a 6x30 finder, a mounting rail for a guide scope or piggy-back camera, clock drive mount, equatorial wedge and aluminum tripod. Accessories include two eyepieces, camera T-mount adapter, and accessory case.
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